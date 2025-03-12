Martina Navratilova drops 1-word reaction to Holger Rune's latest take involving Joao Fonseca, Learner Tien

Martina Navratilova reacted to 21-year-old Holger Rune claiming that he felt "old" on tour, with teenagers Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien making waves. Rune is playing at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and has advanced to the quarterfinals.

Ad

On Tuesday, March 11, Rune got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event. Tennis Channel interviewed him after the match and asked him his opinion of the younger crop of players on tour, including Arthur Fils, Fonseca, and Tien.

"Now, I feel old, it's a strange feeling. I used to be the youngest alongside Alcaraz, and now we are the 'experienced' players. But for me, it's incredible, very motivating. Fils, Fonseca, or Tien are playing great tennis, it's exciting to see new players, and I hope to have great matches against them soon," Rune said.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the video, American tennis icon Martina Navratilova wrote in the comments:

"lol"

Expand Tweet

Ad

20-year-old Fils won his first Tour-level title in 2023 and two more last year. 18-year-old Fonseca won his first Tour-level title in Argentina a month ago after defeating Tien in the Next Gen ATP Finals in December 2024. 19-year-old Tien, meanwhile, made a name for himself by defeating Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open.

Holger Rune and Martina Navratilova had a heartwarming interaction when he was a rising star

Martina Navratilova at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Source: Getty

In 2022, a fan on X asked Martina Navratilova about her opinion on Holger Rune. At the time, the Danish tennis star was 19 and had only won an ATP 250 event in Germany. The former World No. 1 was all praise for the youngster as she wrote:

Ad

"Yup. He is a good one, hungry as it gets:)"

Rune noted the praise he received from the American icon and responded:

"Thank u @Martina 🙏🏼"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since then, Rune has played in eight more Tour-level finals and won three. He also won the Masters 1000 event in Paris, defeating Novak Djokovic in 2022.

Rune is struggling with form, as he reached his last finals over a year ago in Brisbane. He pulled off an impressive performance to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells. The 12th seed Dane will now take on Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback