Martina Navratilova drops 3-word reaction in shock after UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell calls Adolf Hitler a 'good guy'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova expressed her disbelief over UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell's recent comments praising Adolf Hitler. During the inaugural episode of his podcast 'ArkanSanity,' Mitchell described Hitler as a "good guy" based on his research, sparking widespread condemnation.

The controversy began when Mitchell and his co-host, Roli Delgado, veered into a discussion about Hitler during a conversation about Elon Musk’s recent gesture, which some compared to a Nazi salute. Mitchell claimed Hitler was a "good guy" who sought to "purify" Germany by removing Jewish people and suppressing LGBTQ+ influence.

"Hitler, hell and the Nazis, I really don't think that he was because I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy to go fishing with. He fought for his country," Mitchell said.

Trending

"He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays. They were gaying out the kids. They were queering out the women. They were queering out the dudes. You know what her first tranny surgery ever was? Happened to be in Germany before Hitler took over," he added.

The 30-year-old also misrepresented the Nazi book burnings, stating that they targeted "queer books" to protect the nation.

"You know the books that everybody makes fun of Hitler burning? You know what the book was? Queer books. Hitler burned queer books because Hitler didn't want a bunch of queers destroying his nation. They can't produce children. But what about..," he said.

These statements have drawn significant backlash from various quarters, including Navratilova, who took to social media to express her shock, writing:

"Oh wow… beyond…".

Expand Tweet

Mitchell’s statements are not only historically inaccurate but also deeply offensive. Adolf Hitler, the leader of Nazi Germany, was responsible for the Holocaust, one of the most horrific genocides in human history.

Under his regime, six million Jewish people were systematically murdered, along with millions of others, including Romani people, disabled individuals, political dissidents, and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Nazi book burnings, which Mitchell referenced, were part of a broader campaign to suppress intellectual freedom and eliminate ideas deemed "un-German," including works by Jewish, socialist, and LGBTQ+ authors. Hitler’s ideology of racial purity and authoritarianism led to unimaginable suffering and the devastation of entire communities.

Martina Navratilova slams Elon Musk's controversial salute at President Donald Trump's inauguration

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to a controversial salute given by Elon Musk during his speech at President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Following the event, an X account shared two side-by-side videos. The first showed Musk performing the salute during his speech, while the second video explained the origins of the infamous 'Nazi salute.'

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion shared her reaction to the post.

"If there ever was a nazi salute, this is it," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Elon Musk, a key figure in Trump’s return to the White House, was appointed as the chairperson of a presidential advisory commission, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback