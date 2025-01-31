Martina Navratilova offered a brief response after former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program in connection with the fatal air collision in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, January 29, a passenger jet collided with an Army helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport.

A day after the tragedy, Trump appeared in the White House press room to address the media, offering his condolences to the victims. However, the 78-year-old later alleged Democrats, particularly former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, for altering the standards of the U.S. aviation system.

"I changed the Obama standards [for U.S. aviation systems] from very mediocre at best to extraordinary. And then when I left office and Biden took over, he changed them back to lower than ever before. Their policy was horrible, and their politics was even worse," he claimed (via CNBC).

Trump who currently holds a net worth of $8 billion (via: Celebrity Net Worth) also stressed the need for having the most competent individuals in key roles, regardless of their race. He further established the criterion of possessing "great brains" as essential for excelling in their respective fields.

"We want the most competent people. We don't care what race they are. If they don't have a great brain, a great power of the brain, they're not going to be very good at what they do and bad things will happen," he said (via Abc news).

Journalist Jim Sciutto later shared a few of Trump's quotes from the press conference on X . See his post below.

However, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova disapproved of Trump's statements, describing them as "Vile."

"He is just vile," she wrote.

The passenger plane was reported to be carrying 64 people, while the Black Hawk had three individuals. Consequently, both the flight and helicopter crashed into the Potomac River.

"Well, Trump won. Fear and anger won": Martina Navratilova on Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova at 2023 WTA Finals - Image Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has never hesitated to voice her opinions on social issues and the political landscape of her country. She has consistently criticized Donald Trump during the U.S. presidential elections and expressed her discontent with the 78-year-old winning the presidency as the Republican candidate.

"Well, Trump won. Fear and anger won," Navratilova wrote on X. "And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy."

Almost a month after the election results, the 68-year-old questioned the validity of Trump's win over Kamala Harris. Her concerns were sparked by Trump's proposal to take legal action in an effort to "straighten out the press."

