Martina Navratilova ecstatic to see her old quote on 'self-belief' showing up outside a tennis court in Spain

Martina Navratilova was quite touched to see an old quote of hers showing up on a bench at a tennis facility in Vic, Catalonia. Navratilova said she needed something to make herself feel better and was pleasantly surprised when she learned that her thoughts on 'self-belief' were displayed as a source of motivation.

A fan shared pictures of a bench just outside a tennis court in the Spanish city that proudly displayed Navratilova's quote, praising the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner. The quote, not in English, spoke about the importance of believing in oneself.

"Look, @Martina. I was surprised to see a bench at a club in Vic (Catalonia) with one of your quotes talking about believing in yourself. You still rock," read the post on Twitter.

martin rocca coco @10martinrocca

You still rock🤜 Look, @Martina . I was surprised to see a bench at a club in Vic (Catalonia) with one of your quotes talking about believing in yourself.You still rock🤜 Look, @Martina. I was surprised to see a bench at a club in Vic (Catalonia) with one of your quotes talking about believing in yourself. You still rock🤜🎾 https://t.co/nwcUE0KZYA

Navratilova reacted to the same, thanking the fan for sharing the images on a day she needed a "pick me up."

"How cool:), thanks for that- needed a pick me up:)" Navratilova responded.

During her career, Navratilova won a staggering 59 Grand Slam titles - 18 in singles, 31 in women's doubles, and another 10 in mixed doubles. She still holds the record for most Grand Slams won by a player in the Open Era.

Since retirement, the 66-year-old has played an active role behind the scenes on the pro tennis tour, be it watching matches from the stands or participating in some commentary/analysis at many big tournaments.

She most recently appeared at the 2022 WTA Finals as one of the Legend Ambassadors.

Martina Navratilova impressed by her own stellar record at WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global - Day 1.

Martina Navratilova has another excellent feat to her name at the season-ending championships on the WTA tour. The American great won both the singles and doubles titles at the WTA Finals for four consecutive years from 1983 to 1986. Interestingly, the tournament took place twice in 1986, in March and November, respectively. Navratilova won both the singles events and won the doubles event in November.

She recently reacted to the achievement, suggesting that it was pretty good.

"Not bad at all," Navratilova wrote on Twitter, reacting to a post about her record.

Overall, she won eight singles titles and 11 doubles titles at the WTA year-end championships. She won all 11 doubles finals she played in, winning 10 of those titles with Pam Shriver as her partner.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes