Martina Navratilova gives her approval for a Black Superman after Henry Cavill's exit from the role

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has been very vocal with her opinions on social media and doesn't shy away from commenting on any of the latest news from the fields of politics, sports, entertainment, and gender equality.

It was recently announced by DC that they will be introducing a new Superman in their movies going forward. The news meant that the brand decided to cut its ties with the current Superman portrayed by Henry Cavill in three previous movies. The news came as a shock to fans of the franchise as Cavill is a popular actor and had recently announced that he would be returning to play the iconic superhero role.

Reacting to the news, American producer and voice actor Isaac Hayes III chimed in on the idea of having a black actor play the titular role. Navratilova took to Twitter to mention that she was on board with the idea of having a black Superman.

"Yes please!" tweeted Navratilova.

"Roger Federer would no doubt still play if he could do it physically" - Martina Navratilova

In her column for the Wall Street Journal, former tennis player Martina Navratilova mentioned that 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer would have continued to play if he had been physically fit. The Swiss maestro hung up his racquet at the 2022 Laver Cup after two decades of dominance in the sport and creating several records in a 24 year-long career.

"Roger would no doubt still play if he could do it physically," Martina Navratilova said.

She mentioned that the 41-year-old could become an ambassador or a president in the future.

"Roger could be an ambassador, or maybe president. And it might not be Switzerland, either!" Navratilova stated.

Martina Navratilova pointed out that the pandemic was a real blow for players like Roger Federer and Serena Williams as it robbed them of the opportunity to play regular tournaments on the tour. She mentioned that both players 'lived for the competition'.

"For players like Roger and Serena, it was a real blow. When you get older, you live for the competition. You live to put it all out there. You’re fine-tuning a little bit here and there, but you’re not working on anything big anymore. You’re just focusing on trying to peak for the for the big events. Without that goal, you have no goal," Navratilova explained.

