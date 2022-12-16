Martina Navratilova gives a sharp reply on Charlie Baker's appointment as NCAA President

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova often goes headfirst into issues relating to politics, sports, and gender equality and doesn't back down from standing by her views and points on social media.

It was recently announced that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will become the next NCAA president and will replace incumbent Mark Emmett next year. Baker decided not to continue his third term as one of the nation's most popular governors and will leave his office on January 5th to take over the NCAA president role in March.

Martina Navratilova was not one bit happy with the appointment of Baker as president as he is an old white Republican. Martina gave a very sharp reply on her social media.

"What else is new?" wrote the tennis icon.

"If I had to do it over again, I would do it completely differently" - Martina Navratilova on her retirement

Former professional tennis player Martina Navratilova speaks during a women's health panel discussion

In her column in the Wall Street Journal, Martina Navratilova mentioned that she admired how Roger Federer and Serena Williams announced their retirements. She also pointed out that if given a chance, she would redo her own retirement announcement.

"I admire the way they both announced their retirements. If I had to do it over again, I would do it completely differently. When I got older, I always told reporters, “Once I know that I’m done, I will tell you.” When it became clear to me, at the end of 1993, that I had one more year in me, I called a press conference. Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes. Because then, every time I played, it was a big farewell. It was exhausting," Martina Navratilova revealed.

The 18-time major champion mentioned that one should just lie when they are retiring from tennis as it gets very emotional and it gets harder to motivate themselves.

"Even if you do know that you’re going to retire, just lie about it. As soon as the world knows that you’re retiring, it makes it harder to get motivated. Every time you play, you’re thinking, 'This is the last time I will be in this city', or, 'This is the last time I’ll play this person'," Navratilova said.

"It is hard emotionally, and it is full of nostalgia and melancholy. And any emotion that you spend outside of what needs to happen on the court takes energy and emotion away from what you’re there to do," she added.

