Martina Navratilova heartbroken by the death of Israeli embassy staffers being murdered in Washington D.C.

WTA legend Martina Navratilova recently mourned the death of two young Israeli embassy staff members. According to the 18-time Grand Slam champion, the ongoing situation between Hamas and Israel has now turned evil, considering the ongoing killings and bombings. She expressed sadness over the recent incident that took the lives of two members of the American Jewish Committee.

The Israel-Hamas war was ignited on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. The fatality rate hit 1,200, while more than 250 people were taken hostage. The conflict also impacted Americans, leading to increased anti-Semitic incidents. This included a recent attack in Washington, D.C., where two Israeli embassy staffers were killed.

CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Ted Deutch, recently expressed remorse over the death of the two staffers. Sharing the news on the social media platform X, he wrote:

"Our hearts are broken. Words cannot adequately express our sorrow. We mourn with Sarah and Yaron’s families, their friends, and all who loved them."

As the update attracted the attention of Democrats and civilians who expressed sadness, Martina Navratilova also stepped forward to share her views on the situation. She openly expressed frustration over the ongoing violence by Hamas, mentioning how it has deeply impacted the innocent.

"This is pure evil. Hamas are evil. Bombing civilians is evil. And this too, is evil," she wrote on X.

Martina Navratilova marked the end of her professional career in 2006 after winning the US Open mixed doubles title with Bob Bryan. However, she still has strong ties with the sport as a tennis analyst for Sky Sports and ESPN. Besides this, she is also known to be vocal about social and political issues.

Martina Navratilova ditches Nadal, Federer and Djokovic in her best serve ever selection

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Besides being vocal about the social issues, Martina Navratilova never refrains from sharing her analysis about matters in tennis. Recently, the 18-time Grand Slam champion was asked to name a player with the best serve of all time. While a majority of the analysts follow the Big Three debate, her response included none of them. According to her, the topper in the best serve category is former American pro Pete Sampras.

"Sampras had the most amazing serve – ever, I think. And he had an unbelievable second serve, he could pull out aces with that too," she said, as reported by BolaVIP.

Pete Sampras officially retired from professional tennis in August 2003 with 14 Grand Slam singles titles. Sampras was given the nickname "Pistol Pete" for his precise and powerful delivery. His first serve averaged around 2500 rpm, which helped him achieve a career-high 1,011 aces in a single season (1993).

