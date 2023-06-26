Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has laughed off Lance Armstrong's comments on fairness with respect to the participation of trans athletes in sports.

Armstrong announced the start of a new series titled "The Forward," where he promised to explore all kinds of subjects with an open mind and lead the discussions.

In a video shared on social media, Armstrong revealed that one of the conversations he will be having is around trans athletes. Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner (Bruce Jenner) will be one of his guests.

Armstrong, who achieved international fame for winning the Tour de France a record seven consecutive times before it was revealed that he used performance-enhancing drugs over his career, tweeted that there was a need to have a discussion on trans athletes in sports.

"Of all the controversial and polarizing subjects out there today, I'm not sure there are any as heated as the topic of Trans athletes in sport," he said

"Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?" he added.

Navratilova found it sarcastically amusing that Armstrong, who was caught cheating as an athlete, was going to speak to another man about trans athletes competing in female sports.

"A natal male who cheated in sports going to speak to a natal male to talk about other natal males competing in natal female sports. Got it. I am sure Lance will fix it," she commented.

"Categories help include more people" - Martina Navratilova on trans-athletes debate

Martina Navratilova at the WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event.

Martina Navratilova has been vocal against allowing trans athletes to compete in women's sports.

Navratilova is very vocal on the subject on social media and got into a heated exchange about the same not too long ago. She claimed that activists on social media were shifting their goalposts.

"What is unfair about the sex category? Answer: nothing. Quit shifting the goal posts and find reasons to upend sports as we know it. Categories help include more people, not fewer people. Sex, age, weight. Simple," Martina Navratilova opined.

Another time, when someone equated being trans with sexuality, because she was openly gay, she refused to acknowledge that opinion.

"Trans has nothing to do with sexuality, I came out in 81 and never hid it so try again. TIM’s do not belong in women’s sports. Period," she stated.

