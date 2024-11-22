Martina Navratilova hits out at sports journalist for 'trans hysteria' headline in regard to women's sports protests

Martina Navratilova recently turned critical of a sports journalist over the headline of an article. The headline seemingly referred to women protesting against the inclusion of transgender women in women's sports as hysterical.

Navratilova firmly believes that there is no place for transgender women in women's sports. According to the former World No. 1 and 18-time singles Major champion, there is scientific evidence to suggest that transgender women have significant physical advantages over biological women. This stance has proved to be controversial for the Czech-American.

Recently, Martina Navratilova took notice of the headline of an article written by sports journalist Scott Ostler. The article itself was about a five-set college volleyball match at San Jose State University, where several in attendance protested against transgender women being allowed to compete in women's sports. The headline read, 'Great volleyball among trans hysteria'.

Navratilova, clearly displeased with the use of the word 'hysteria', took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"And the irony of the headline- the word HYSTERIA has been always ascribed to women overreacting since we can’t handle our emotions. In any case- @scottostler - happy to talk to you about this, if you’re interested in finding out more. Also- the women’s net is 9 inches lower…why?"

In October this year, Navratilova lauded Nicole Powers after the transgender golfer decided to refrain from participating in women's sports following a realization.

Martina Navratilova acknowledged transgender golfer Nicole Powers' "biological realities" admission

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Nicole Powers, a transgender golfer who has previously played tennis and skied as well, revealed in October 2024 that she won't compete in women's sports going forward. According to Powers, she had a significant realization that led to her decision. Powers' admission came in an interview with Outkick.

"I had to take a step back and realize that biological realities are real and competitive advantages will always exist despite the number of years or whatever surgeries and hormones you've done, and then understood that my place is not in women's sports," Powers told Outkick.

The Daily Mail later shared a report of Powers' interview. Martina Navratilova took notice of it and reshared it via X, expressing her support for the trans golfer's decision.

Navratilova had previously appeared in an episode of 'The Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt' podcast and spoken up about how "sex category" matters in sports and not "identity".

