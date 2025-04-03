Martina Navratilova labels transgender tennis player "lousy" amid controversy over removal from NYC league

Martina Navratilova labeled a transgender tennis player "lousy" as she reacted to the controversy surrounding their removal from a New York City league. Cammie Woodman, a 25-year-old transgender tennis player, was removed from the league after they received complaints from another athlete.

The New York City Tennis League Network has been involved in a controversy after it banned Woodman from competing against women. The 25-year-old is now on a mission to have the Network banned from using public courts.

Reports about the controversy were shared on X, and one X account responded to it with a video of Woodman's journey as a transgender tennis player. However, the X account captioned it as:

"Cameron is a man."

American tennis icon, Martina Navratilova, who is a staunch advocate of eliminating transgender athletes from women's sports, reacted to the thread and added:

"Thankfully he is a lousy tennis player. Ridiculous."

Woodman played and won two sets in a friendly match at Lincoln Terrace Park before a female player reported to the league’s CEO, Steve Chagnon, that a "male" was competing in the women’s division.

Chagnon suggested Woodman switch to the men's league, writing:

"Can we move you over to an appropriate level Men’s Division?"

However, Woodman declined, citing four years of medical transition. The league later removed Woodman and refunded participants. Woodman has called for an investigation, while NYC officials reaffirmed that gender identity discrimination is illegal.

Martina Navratilova slams USA Fencing after controversy erupts as a female fencer refuses to compete against transgender athlete

Stephanie Turner, a 31-year-old female fencer, was disqualified from a fencing tournament in Maryland after she protested and refused to compete against Redmond Sullivan, a transgender athlete.

During their scheduled match, Turner took a knee in protest, leading officials to issue a black card, which resulted in her removal from the competition.

Sullivan, who previously competed in the men’s division, was permitted by USA Fencing to participate in the women’s tournament. A video of the incident went viral on X and Martina Navratilova reacted to it, writing:

"This is what happens when female athletes protest! Anyone here still thinks this is fair??? I am fuming… and shame on @USAFencing, shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender bullsh*t bus!!!"

USA Fencing later confirmed that Turner’s actions violated International Fencing Federation rules, which prohibit fencers from refusing to compete against an opponent. Following the incident, speaking to the Daily Wire, Turner expressed gratitude for the opportunity to stand up for women’s sports.

