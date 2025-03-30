  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Martina Navratilova
  • Martina Navratilova lashes out at Donald Trump for reportedly spending $85,000,000 for golfing endeavors

Martina Navratilova lashes out at Donald Trump for reportedly spending $85,000,000 for golfing endeavors

By S Shahi
Modified Mar 30, 2025 07:49 GMT
Donald Trump (L) and Martina Navratilova (R) [Image source: Getty]
Donald Trump (L) and Martina Navratilova (R) [Image source: Getty]

Martina Navratilova came after President Donald Trump for his numerous and expensive golf excursions while in office. Pointing to an estimated $2 billion potential cost for Trump's presidential golf excursions, Navratilova joked that she didn't know whether the Republican Party's promise of cutting government spending was real.

Ad

Trump's golfing routine was a regular source of controversy during his presidency, especially considering his previous criticism of former President Barack Obama for golfing during his presidency. A 2019 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report disclosed that only four of Trump's visits to Mar-a-Lago had cost $13.6 million, averaging a little more than $3.4 million per visit.

Political commentator Chris D. Jackson recently made the debate come alive again with a tweet suggesting that Trump had spent around 38% of his time as president at his resorts, which, although it is hard to confirm exactly, is consistent with accounts of the number of visits he made to his golf properties. Jackson approximated that those visits had cost taxpayers $85 million.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Trump is headed back to Mar-a-Lago for another golf weekend. He’s now spent 38% of his presidency at his resorts — burning through $85 million in taxpayer cash. Where’s the outrage from DOGE and the GOP? Hypocritical cowards," he wrote on X.
Ad

Trump critic and tennis legend Navratilova was not shy in her reaction. Reposting Jackson's tweet on March 29, 2025, she sarcastically pointed out that at the current rate of Trump's golf spending, the figure could swell to $2 billion within four years.

"At this rate trumps golf over 4 years will come to about 2 BILLION DOLLARS!!!! Of our tax money. Good to know we are cutting the waste and fraud…" Martina Navratilova wrote.
Ad
Ad

Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump’s hypocrisy after he accuses federal workers of slacking

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)
In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova took a swipe at Donald Trump after he criticized federal workers for allegedly slacking off, despite having just spent his own day on the golf course. Speaking at the FII Priority Summit last month, the 78-year-old denounced remote work in the federal government, insisting that employees were likely spending their time playing tennis or golf instead of working.

Ad
"All federal workers must once again show up to work," he said. "Show up to work in person like the rest of us. It doesn't work when you don't show up."
"You can't work at home. They're not working. They're playing tennis, they're playing golf or they have other jobs. But they're not working or they're certainly not working hard. You could never build a company or a country with that. So, we have a very strong policy and if they don't show up to work they get fired," he added.
Ad
Ad

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion was quick to call out the irony, reposting a video of Trump's remarks and firing back with a sharp response.

"Who is playing golf again? donnie doesn’t play tennis because 1- he is not very good and 2- it’s much harder to cheat in tennis than golf…" Martina Navratilova wrote.

An analysis by HuffPost, based on GAO estimates, determined that the overall expense of his golf trips had exceeded $26 million during his second term.

Quick Links

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी