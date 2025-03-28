Martina Navratilova lost for words over $5,000,000-worth J.D. Vance blaming Denmark for Russian, China 'incursion'

Martina Navratilova has turned her ire on J.D. Vance after the US vice president's speech in Greenland. The 18-time Major winner is well-known for her commentary about Donald Trump and his new government on her various social media platforms. A leading liberal voice in the US, the Czech-born naturalized US citizen rarely holds back her opinions.

Ad

This time, Vance has borne the brunt of Navratilova's displeasure. Vance, who is worth $5 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), was in Greenland to advance Trump's stated aim to bring the country under US control. In his speech, he criticized Denmark. Greenland is an autonomous territory under the Danish realm, and has been since 1721.

JD Vance's speech was picked up by X (formerly Twitter) user @Tryfan_73, who posted a portion of it. He suggested that Denmark had failed the Greenlanders and ushered in a "lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia and China". He further said:

Ad

Trending

"We cannot have disagreements with allies in the present about how to preserve our shared security for the future. This is what this is about. There is no amount of bullying, no amount of confusing the issue. Our message to Denmark is very simple, you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland, you have under-invested in the people of Greenland, and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful land mass, filled with incredible people."

Ad

An enraged Navratilova responded by criticizing Vance's words, suggesting that the US politician was patronizing his Greenlander hosts.

"Condescending AF. Unreal," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Donald Trump first floated the notion of the US annexing Greenland in his first term of office. It became one of his top priorities when he retook the presidency in January, and he has indicated that he might even use force to bring his idea to reality.

Martina Navratilova has continued her opposition to Trump's government since his re-election last November

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova's opposition to Donald Trump continues unabated. In 2017, during his first term, she was interviewed on the RTE's Late Late Show, and explained her misgivings about his suitability to lead the country (from the start):

Ad

"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country. I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough."

Ad

In Trump's second term, it seems that Navratilova has no intention of slowing her criticisms. She posts on a range of issues to her 455,000 X followers.

Martina Navratilova's on-court achievements remain astonishing. She was World No. 1 for 332 weeks and picked up a record-breaking 167 singles titles. Added to that, she won a total of 59 Grand Slam singles, doubles, and mixed doubles championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback