Martina Navratilova makes her feelings known about Donald Trump "firing the inspector general" after Signal chat leak

Martina Navratilova slammed Donald Trump and his administration as news of a chat snafu surfaced online on March 24th, 2025. The sensitive Signal group chat consisting of Vice-President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly leaked detailed information to target strikes on Yemen to The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg. Shortly after this was discussed, the United States began bombing Houthi targets across Yemen.

Owing to this incident, Senators Roger Wicker and Jack Reed demanded a report from the administration issued by the Inspector General, but the House currently has none as President Donald Trump had fired him shortly after he took office.

“It’s just something that can happen. You can even prepare for it, and it can happen,” said Trump after the news surfaced. (via USA Today)

A user on X (formerly Twitter) brought the details to light, which enraged the 18-time Grand Slam Champion. Martina Navratilova was disappointed with the developments of this case and slammed Trump for his decision-making, replying to the post on the same social media platform.

"Of course trump wants no investigation or oversight…"

In an earlier post, she had also expressed her grief on the fact that this incident took place as she shared The Atlantic's post where they highlighted how Trump and his administration were attacking the media instead of commenting on the grave security breach that they have committed.

"The media reporting on this is NOT THE PROBLEM!!! The fact that it happened IS THE PROBLEM!" - she wrote on X.

The tennis star came in defense of Goldberg as Defense Secretary Hegseth repeatedly made efforts to tear him down.

Martina Navratilova showed support to Jeffrey Goldberg as he revealed leaked chats of the Trump administration

Martina Navratilova bashed the Trump administration - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova bashed the Trump administration as they were more focused on ruining Jeffrey Goldberg's image rather than admitting to having created the snafu. News channel producer Kyle Griffin shared the questions on X that the Democratic Senators demanded answers to.

Navratilova shared the post, calling them out on their 'screw up' while the Trump administration tried arguing that Goldberg could not be trusted with his sources.

"This is such a massive screw up that succinctly sums up the incompetency of the trump presidency. Not one person did the right thing, not one," she wrote.

The tennis legend has been an adversary of the current US President and has often voiced her opinions against his policies.

