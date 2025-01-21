Martina Navratilova makes her feelings known on Donald Trump's wife Melania's statement hat on Inauguration Day

Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. During the inauguration, America’s returning First Lady, Melania Trump, drew attention with her outfit, prompting a response from Martina Navratilova, a vocal critic of Trump.

During the ceremony at the United States Capitol Rotunda, Melania Trump stood behind President-elect Donald Trump, and her distinctive style captured widespread attention. The 54-year-old wore a navy double-breasted silk-wool coat designed by Adam Lippes, cinched at the waist, with stiletto heels and bare legs.

Meanwhile, her wide-brimmed hat, designed by Eric Javits, added an austere touch to the neat, military-inspired ensemble.

The wide brim of the hat cast a shadow over Melania Trump's eyes, prompting the 'Call to Activism' X handle to humorously compare her to McDonald's character, the Hamburglar.

"Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler?" They wrote.

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova remarked that Melania Trump's choice of hat was "no accident."

"That choice of the hat was no accident- completely shielded her eyes…," she said.

Navratilova, who has frequently criticized Trump's views and political decisions, also disapproved of the President-elect's plans for an indoor inauguration.

"Trump is scared he couldn’t get a big crowd": Martina Navratilova on Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony

Martina Navratilova at French Open Tennis Tournament - Image Source: Getty

A few days before the inauguration, sub-freezing temperatures were forecasted for Monday, January 20, the day President-elect Donald Trump was set to take the oath. The extreme weather ultimately led to the ceremony being moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda. For those unfamiliar, the Rotunda is designated as an alternative venue for the inauguration in adverse conditions.

Moreover, Trump's swearing-in marked the first time in 40 years that the ceremony didn’t take place on the Capitol steps. The ceremony was last moved indoors in 1985 when President Ronald Reagan began his second term. This year’s forecast predicted the coldest Inauguration Day temperatures since then.

However, a user on X suggested that the inauguration ceremony was moved indoors due to anticipated lower attendance. Martina Navratilova echoed this sentiment and re-shared the post, writing:

"Trump is scared he couldn’t get a big crowd. Again," she wrote.

Navratilova has often condemned Trump’s actions, and in December of last year, she voiced doubts about the credibility of his victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Her skepticism stemmed from his approach towards managing the media.

