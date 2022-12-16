Martina Navratilova marks her annoyance after famous gay actor was denied basic rights at a restaurant in L.A.

Martina Navratilova has expressed her annoyance after gay American actor Drew Droege was denied the right to kiss his date at El Compadre, a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

Droege, an actor, comedian, and writer who is well known for his impersonation of actress Chloe Sevigny, revealed that the manager of the restaurant ordered him not to kiss his date inside the premises.

Reacting to the news, Martina Navratilova took to Twitter on Thursday to mark her displeasure.

"Yikes," she tweeted.

Droege called out the Los Angeles-based restaurant for their homophobic treatment. In a statement released by the actor, he said that he and his date had had a few drinks and were getting intimate when a manager approached their table and instructed them to stop what they were doing as it was a "family restaurant."

"Finishing up our second drinks, we had our arms around each other and kissed a few times. A manager approached our table and said something to the affect of, “you guys can’t do that here.” We were confused at first, but then he very firmly stated, “this is a family restaurant,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Droege vowed never to return to the restaurant and urged others to do the same.

"Ever wonder why gay people often seem nervous? Why do we walk faster? Why do we work so hard to please others and be good little citizens in this world? I will never be back. I encourage you all to find another place too," he added.

Martina Navratilova expresses contentment over US Senate's bill to protect same-sex marriage

Martina Navratilova at the WTA's "Her Health Advantage" event

Martina Navratilova was delighted with a recent bill passed by the Senate to federally protect same-sex and interracial marriage. Navratilova, who herself is married to a person of the same gender, has always been vocal about her views on gender-based issues.

Concerns were looming large when a Supreme Court order suggested the reversal of a 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. But with the US Senate passing the bill, the gay community can breathe a sigh of relief.

"By passing this bill, the Senate is sending a message that every American needs to hear: no matter who you are or who you love, you too deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

After the bill was approved, the nine-time Wimbledon champion shared her delight on Twitter.

"Excellent news and about time!!!” she tweeted.

