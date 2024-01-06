Martina Navratilova mocks NRA chief Wayne LaPierre for his resignation ahead of civil trial over corruption allegations

Martina Navratilova recently took a swipe at Wayne LaPierre, the CEO of the National Rifle Association (NRA), who announced his resignation days before facing a civil trial over allegations of fraud and corruption.

LaPierre has been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and the rights of gun owners and manufacturers. He led the NRA, the most powerful gun lobby in the US, for more than 30 years, and has been influential in shaping the nation’s gun laws and politics.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the NRA in 2020 to dissolve the organization, alleging it broke laws for non-profits, cheated on taxes, and misused millions of dollars.

The lawsuit alleges that LaPierre wasted millions of dollars on private jets, lavish meals, travel agents, personal security, and family vacations to the Bahamas, instead of using them for the group’s charitable purpose. (via CNN)

The lawsuit also accuses the NRA of breaking several laws such as lying on annual reports to the IRS and New York’s Charities Bureau, failing to record expenses correctly, reporting wages and income taxes wrongly, and overpaying unqualified people for their work.

LaPierre announced his resignation on Friday, January 5, citing health reasons, according to the NRA. His departure comes just days before his civil trial is set to begin.

Navratilova, a vocal advocate for gun control and LGBTQ rights, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a CNN news report about LaPierre’s departure.

"Womp Womp," Navratilova wrote.

"Truth doesn't work" - Martina Navratilova rejects the possibility of future career in politics

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently ruled out any possibility of a political career, saying that she is too truthful to be a successful politician.

Despite her outspokenness on social media, the 18-time Grand Slam champion declined the suggestion, pointing out that certain qualities accepted in a man might not be as tolerated in a woman. She added that she might have considered running for office if she were 20 years younger and had more energy.

"I am. I’ve been asked many times. But I think truth doesn’t work in politics you know I speak my mind way too much," Navratilova said on the 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast. "I think maybe as a guy you can get away with it but as a woman, I just don’t know, but I think I am too old for that. 20 years ago, I wish I…, if I was 20 years younger I would run. But I don’t have the energy for it now, and the skin. Really it’s just too nasty."

Martina Navratilova, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era — 59, comprising 18 singles, 31 doubles, and 10 mixed doubles titles.