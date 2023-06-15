Tennis icon Martina Navratilova was recently honored with the President of the Senate's silver medal back at her birthplace of Prague in the Czech Republic.

The Czech-American was stripped of her Czechoslovakian citizenship in 1975. She became a US citizen in 1981 and became a dual citizen by acquiring the citizenship of Czech Republic later on. Navratilova currently lives in Miami, Florida, and is married to former Russian model, Julia Lemigova.

Earlier this week, the 18-time Grand Slam winner was in the capital city of Prague to receive the honorary silver medal of the President of the Senate, awarded to her by Upper House chief Miloš Vystrčil.

Vystrčil, is the President of the Senate (Upper House of the Parliament of the Czech Republic) and also the second-highest ranking officer of the Czech Republic after the President.

The tennis icon revealed her initial feelings after she found out that she was being awarded the honor. She spoke about the photo she was given as a gift and what it means to her.

"I was wondering what the award was. I found out. I really appreciate it, but I was mostly used to gold. They gave me a beautiful photo of President Václav Havel from 2003, where he writes: Hope is not the belief that something will turn out well, but the certainty that something makes sense, regardless of, how it will turn out," Navratilova said to ceska televize.

The 66-year-old further expressed her happiness at receiving the medal. She also said that she will "continue to represent" her homeland as best she can do.

"I am happy for the medal and I accept it with humility. I will try to continue to represent my homeland as best I can. That's how I cry when, for example, our anthem is playing. I will try to continue to do the right things and hopefully it will turn out well. It is necessary to keep taking steps forward," said Martina Navratilova.

"You have gained freedom and become the best tennis player in the world" - President of the Senate to Martina Navratilova

The President of the Senate further heaped praise on Martina Navratilova at the award ceremony in Prague.

Vystrčil, 62, touched upon the former tennis player's courage to fly out of the then Czechoslovakia and make her name as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

We lived in a cage. And you had the strength and courage to break the cage and fly out of it. You have gained freedom and become the best tennis player in the world," he said.

The veteran politician also spoke about how Martina Navratilova has had her own share of struggles in the States.

At the same time, you suffered and your family suffered. But you went your own way. When you go your own way, sometimes you have to suffer," he added.

