Martina Navratilova objects to the involvement of Greater Manchester Police in a case with their officers accused of rape

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently shared her disagreement over the involvement of the Greater Manchester Police in an investigation in which their officers are accused of sexual assault.

Navratilova is known to open up about social causes, especially women’s rights issues and crimes against women. It was no different this time as she shared her opinion on an incident where a woman claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted while in custody.

The victim claimed that the police watchdog Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was not investigating her case "properly" and that the Greater Manchester Police continued to handle sensitive matters. She tweeted:

“I am still being failed @SuellaBraverman because the IOPC @policeconduct are not investigating my experience with GMP @gmpolice properly. WHY are GMP heavily influencing the IOPC investigation when my abusers are GMP officers? Why are GMP responsible for forensically retrieving the footage they ‘corrupted’?"

This incident stirred quite a storm on Twitter, with users debating whether the police department is capable of carrying out a fair investigation. A user raised the concern with a screenshot of the victim's tweet captioned:

“Should police officers have any input into an investigation when police officers are the ones accused of rape?”

Navratilova shared her thoughts on the matter as she shared the post with a short yet significant response.

“Ummm- no?” Martina Navratilova captioned her post.

“Wouldn’t that be something” - Martina Navratilova on the idea of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property being seized and turned into a facility for sexual assault victim

Martina Navratilova has always been upfront with her criticism for former US President Donald Trump. Once again, the 18-time Major winner did not hold back as Trump recently made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

According to recordings of Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt published by Australia's Network 9Now, Trump asked his wife Melania to walk by the pool of the Mar-a-Lago resort he owns in Palm Beach, Florida, sporting a bikini "so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing."

Responding to the report, a Twitter user said that the resort should be seized and transformed into a facility offering aid to rape and sexual assault victims.

The tweet read:

"When this is all over, I really hope Mar-A-Lago is seized in Trump's stolen classified docs scheme, and after Melania is forced to move out, it's turned into a Planned Parenthood facility providing medical care to victims of rape & sexual assault."

Navratilova shared her support for this idea as she tweeted:

“And wouldn’t that be something!!!”

