Martina Navratilova outraged by Rep. Earl Carter's proposal to 'authorize' Donald Trump to 'acquire' and rename Greenland

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova expressed disbelief over the recent proposal by Representative Earl Carter to rename Greenland to "Red, White, and Blueland" upon its acquisition by President Donald Trump. Navratilova criticized the proposal, echoing the widespread skepticism surrounding the legislation.

Georgia Representative Earl L. Carter introduced the "Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025" on Monday, February 10. The bill authorizes President Trump to negotiate the acquisition of Greenland from Denmark and mandates its renaming.

Reacting to the proposal, Martina Navratilova, a staunch critic of Donald Trump and the Republican Party, took to X to express her disbelief, writing:

"Can’t make this 💩💩💩💩💩up!"

This proposal aligns with Trump's long-standing interest in Greenland, driven by strategic reasons such as national security, resource access, and legacy-building. Trump's overtures have caused international reactions, with Denmark and Greenland asserting that Greenland is not for sale, increasing defense spending in response.

Martina Navratilova mocked Donald Trump’s push to rebrand Gulf of Mexico as ‘Gulf of America’

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova responded to Donald Trump's proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, a body of water that borders the U.S. Gulf Coast and multiple Mexican states. Trump introduced this idea during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on January 8.

"We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name," Trump said.

In reaction, an X user jokingly posted:

"You know what would really bring down the price of eggs? The Gulf of America," likely alluding to Trump’s past comments about tackling grocery prices during his campaign.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion shared the post alongside her comment:

"!!! Yeah!!!"

Following his inauguration, Trump signed an executive order titled "Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness," which directed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America." This move was part of a broader initiative to honor American heritage and included other renaming directives, such as changing Denali back to Mount McKinley.

Following the executive order, several organizations have updated their references to align with the new designation. Google Maps now displays "Gulf of America" for users in the United States, while users in Mexico see "Gulf of Mexico." International users are presented with both names.

Internationally, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected the renaming, stating that for Mexico and the world, the Gulf of Mexico remains the same.

