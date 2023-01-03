Martina Navratilova overwhelmed by the support post her cancer diagnosis news

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova mentioned that she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support towards her after she recently announced her cancer diagnosis.

The former World No. 1 disclosed on Monday that she was diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer and also had a recurring case of breast cancer, 13 years after radiation treatment allowed her to make a full recovery from breast cancer.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion received enormous support from the tennis community who wished for her speedy recovery. Navratilova on social media revealed that her phone had been "blowing up" with messages and support from people.

"Needless to say, my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:) Xoxoxo," tweeted the American.

In her statement, Navratilova referred to her diagnosis as a "double whammy" but promised to fight the disease.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable. I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got," she said.

Martina Navratilova receives support from Billie Jean King and other tennis greats

Former professional tennis player Martina Navratilova speaks during a women's health panel discussion

Tennis legend and one of Martina Navratilova's greatest rivals, Billie Jean King, took to social media to share her support for the 66-year-old on the news of her cancer diagnosis.

King referred to Navratilova as "strong" and "brave" while extending her well wishes towards her.

"@Martina is as brave as she is strong. She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers," tweeted King.

She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers. .⁦ @Martina ⁩ is as brave as she is strong.She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers. thetimes.co.uk/article/martin… .⁦@Martina⁩ is as brave as she is strong. She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers. thetimes.co.uk/article/martin…

Chris Evert, a fellow 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and Navratilova's great friend and rival, also extended her support, mentioning her compatriot's resilience.

"Thinking of @Martina today and supporting her journey, like she did mine, with love and prayers. This is a woman who takes on challenges with strength and resilience…You got this, Martina!" tweeted Evert.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert Thinking of @Martina today and supporting her journey, like she did mine, with love and prayers. This is a woman who takes on challenges with strength and resilience…You got this, Martina! Thinking of @Martina today and supporting her journey, like she did mine, with love and prayers. This is a woman who takes on challenges with strength and resilience…You got this, Martina!❤️

Carla Suarez Navarro, who recently overcame her own cancer diagnosis, called the American a "true fighter."

"Sending strength and hope, @Martina. You’ve always been a true fighter, overcoming many challenges, and this time won’t be any different. My thoughts are with you," she said.

Carla Suárez Navarro @CarlaSuarezNava Sending strength and hope, @Martina . You’ve always been a true fighter, overcoming many challenges, and this time won’t be any different. My thoughts are with you. Sending strength and hope, @Martina. You’ve always been a true fighter, overcoming many challenges, and this time won’t be any different. My thoughts are with you.

