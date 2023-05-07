Tennis great Martina Navratilova paid homage to American tennis legend Arthur Ashe during her recent visit to Richmond, Virginia.

A three-time Grand Slam champion, Ashe made history as the first Black player to join the United States Davis Cup team. He remains the only Black player to have won a men's singles title at Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the US Open.

Ashe's contributions to the game of tennis were incredibly significant. In fact, the main stadium at the USTA National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows, the prestigious location for the US Open, was named after him.

On Saturday, May 6, Martina Navratilova took to social media to share a picture of herself standing in front of the Arthur Ashe statue, paying homage to the American great.

Navratilova wrote that she was en route to her daughter's graduation when she made the detour to honor Ashe. In her post, she expressed that she wishes she could have known Ashe better.

"In Richmond this weekend for our daughters graduation I paid homage to Arthur Ashe:), I wish I had known him better #hero," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova expresses outrage at transgender cyclist Austin Killips winning women's race

Martina Navratilova has expressed her strong disapproval of Austin Killips, a transgender cyclist, winning the women's race in the Tour of the Gila competition.

On April 20, Killips made a stunning breakaway from her competitors during the final leg of a race held in New Mexico. With an impressive time of 3:07:16, she secured a first-place finish, beating out Marcela Prieto by a mere eight seconds.

The 27-year-old athlete dominated the general classification, finishing a staggering 89 seconds ahead of her closest competitor.

Killips' participation in the event was authorized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). According to the UCI's rules, transgender women must maintain a testosterone level of 5 nmol/L for a year before competing in women's events.

Despite this, Austin Killips' victory has sparked controversy among professional cyclists and organizations. Martina Navratilova reacted to the result and shared her discontent with transgender women's participation in female competitions.

"Transgender cyclist Austin Killips wins women's race, causes outrage - this will happen more and more - women’s sports is NOT THE PLACE for trans identified male athletes," Navratilova tweeted.

The Czech-American has promoted the idea of having an "open" category as a way to include transgender women in sports without creating a disadvantage for biological females.

