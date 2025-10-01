Martina Navratilova reacts to Ariana Grande brutally criticizing Donald Trump & his supporters in latest controversy

Martina Navratilova lauded Ariana Grande after the global popstar gave a brutal reality check to US President Donald Trump's supporters. Trump won the presidential election for the second time on the back of the &quot;Make America Great Again&quot; campaign. However, in the eyes of Grande, the MAGA campaign has not made any positive impact on the lives of the citizens.Grande asked MAGA supporters if their lives have gotten any better in Trump's second term in the White House. She raised concerns around immigrant families, health insurance and work-life balance. The Occupy Democrats X page reshared the entire message from Grande's Instagram account.“I want to check in with trump voters,&quot; Grande asked. &quot;I have one very genuine question: it’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all - has your life gotten better?“Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier? Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”Navratilova reshared the post on her own X account and added some warm hearts, suggesting she is in favor of Grande over her questions to MAGA supporters:Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINK🩷🩷🩷❤️❤️❤️Donald Trump's administration hits back at Ariana GrandeAfter Ariana Grande took a dig at the US President, Donald Trump's administration has hit back at the singer. White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai stated in response, claiming what Trump's administration has achieved so far.“Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investment,” Desai told Entertainment Weekly.Desai claimed Ariana Grande is only taking a jibe at the president because Trump signed an executive order for the FTC to look into Ticketmaster. Desai added:“He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”Grande previously threw dirt on Donald Trump in June as well. Then, she drew reference to the Epstein Files, while asking to compare the crimes made by immigrants to get deported to the ones that make you president.“Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected President? It’s so confusing,” she said at the time.It seems Ariana Grande and Martina Navratilova are not happy with the work done by the Trump administration since coming into power again.