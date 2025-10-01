  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Martina Navratilova reacts to Ariana Grande brutally criticizing Donald Trump & his supporters in latest controversy

Martina Navratilova reacts to Ariana Grande brutally criticizing Donald Trump & his supporters in latest controversy

By Krutik Jain
Published Oct 01, 2025 07:38 GMT
Martina Navratilova reacts to Ariana Grande brutally criticizing Donald Trump &amp; his supporters in latest controversy. Credit: GETTY
Martina Navratilova reacts to Ariana Grande brutally criticizing Donald Trump & his supporters in latest controversy. Credit: GETTY

Martina Navratilova lauded Ariana Grande after the global popstar gave a brutal reality check to US President Donald Trump's supporters. Trump won the presidential election for the second time on the back of the "Make America Great Again" campaign. However, in the eyes of Grande, the MAGA campaign has not made any positive impact on the lives of the citizens.

Ad

Grande asked MAGA supporters if their lives have gotten any better in Trump's second term in the White House. She raised concerns around immigrant families, health insurance and work-life balance. The Occupy Democrats X page reshared the entire message from Grande's Instagram account.

“I want to check in with trump voters," Grande asked. "I have one very genuine question: it’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all - has your life gotten better?
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier? Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”
Ad

Navratilova reshared the post on her own X account and added some warm hearts, suggesting she is in favor of Grande over her questions to MAGA supporters:

Ad

Donald Trump's administration hits back at Ariana Grande

After Ariana Grande took a dig at the US President, Donald Trump's administration has hit back at the singer. White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai stated in response, claiming what Trump's administration has achieved so far.

“Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investment,” Desai told Entertainment Weekly.
Ad

Desai claimed Ariana Grande is only taking a jibe at the president because Trump signed an executive order for the FTC to look into Ticketmaster. Desai added:

“He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”

Grande previously threw dirt on Donald Trump in June as well. Then, she drew reference to the Epstein Files, while asking to compare the crimes made by immigrants to get deported to the ones that make you president.

Ad
“Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected President? It’s so confusing,” she said at the time.

It seems Ariana Grande and Martina Navratilova are not happy with the work done by the Trump administration since coming into power again.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications