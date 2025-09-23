Martina Navratilova reacts to Disney reportedly losing $4 billion in market value after controversial Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Martina Navratilova recently dropped a one-word reaction to Disney losing $4 billion in market value after the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. The latter has been suspended indefinitely for his remarks on the activist Charlie Kirk's shooting.

In his latest episode, Kimmel discussed Kirk's assassination, suggesting that USA President Donald Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement is aiming to characterize the accused, Tyler Robinson, in order to attain political points from the ongoing situation. This remark was found jarring by Trump's followers and the authorities, including the Federal Communications Commission of the United States, who blamed Kimmel for misleading the public, which led to his suspension.

Following this decision to suspend 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' a lot of the American public decided to boycott Disney, stating that the suspension was violative of their First Amendment rights, which protects freedom of speech. This led to the share prices of Disney reportedly being reduced by 1.9%, leading to a loss of almost $4 billion. This vast drop in their market value garnered the attention of Martina Navratilova, who made her feelings known about it with a one-word reaction, writing:

"Oops."

Martina Navratilova @Martina Oops

Alongside being known for her tennis success, Navratilova is currently also infamous for her strong opinions on social media. She made her feelings known about Charlie Kirk's assassination on X, affirming that political violence is never acceptable and calling it a 'sad day.'

"Political violence is never ok. This is an abhorrent act from an abhorrent individual. It is a sad day in many ways as this kind of stuff is way too common….," Martina Navratilova wrote.

The tennis legend has always been vocal about her feelings against the US president, Donald Trump, on social media.

Martina Navratilova slammed Fox host Brian Kilmeade's controversial comment over Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

After Jimmy Kimmel's suspension for his remarks over Charlie Kirk's assassination, the Fox News host Brian Kilmeade criticized the former's statement as being very extreme for television hosts. Ironically, he himself was involved in a controversy after he sparked outrage by professing that mentally ill homeless people should get a lethal injection.

"The point is that Kimmel's comments went way too far for some television executives. Not for me, not for you, but for them. And they turned up the heat on Kimmel, the host, to calm down the rhetoric," said Kilmeade.

This statement captured the attention of the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who took a jab at him, writing on X:

"Says the guy who declared we should execute homeless people on television."

Replying to Newsom's tweet, Martina Navratilova also slammed the Fox News host for his take on the Kimmel case, writing:

"Kilmeade should have been fired…. But alas, he is on the right side of Trump," wrote Martina Navratilova on X.

Along with her political views, Martina Navratilova also gives her opinions about the performances of tennis players and recently gave her verdict on Emma Raducanu's mental state after the Brit's triumph in the first round of the US Open.

