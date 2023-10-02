Martina Navratilova reacts to playing on pink clay court during French Open 2012

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her disapproval of the pink clay court which was brought out during the 2012 French Open to commemorate women's day.

A tennis fan on Twitter (now known as X) wondered if they would ever bring back the pink court used in 2012 for a women's legends match. The user also tagged Navratilova and posted the comment she made about the court at the time.

"I wonder whether Roland Garros will one day bring back the pink clay. It was used in 2012 for women's day, never to return. @martina was a huge fan: "Uh... I guess we'll play on it?" posted the fan.

The 66-year-old tennis legend clarified that she was not a fan of the surface.

“Not a fan,” replied Navratilova.

The clay court surface at the Roland Garros went from red to fuchsia pink in honor of women’s day. The French Tennis Federation revealed the pink court before the Women’s Legends doubles semifinals.

Martina Navratilova and Jana Novotna took on Nathalie Tauziat and Sandrine Testud in the. Navratilova and Novotna won it in three sets.

When asked to share her opinion on playing on the pink court, Navratilova had replied in a sarcastic tone:

"Uh ... I guess we'll play on it."

Martina Navratilova's glorious record at Roland Garros

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Fourteen

Martina Navratilova’s remarkable career has earned her a place in the list of tennis' all-time greats. She dominated women’s tennis in the 1970s and 80s. Since the inception of the Open Era in 1968, Navratilova holds the record for most singles tournaments won - 167.

The American won the women’s singles championship twice at Roland Garros. In 1982, she defeated America's Andrea Jaeger in the final 7–6(6), 6–1. Her second title came in 1984, where she defeated her rival Chris Evert in the final 6-3, 6-1.

Navratilova claimed the French Open women’s doubles championship seven times. Her first title came in 1975, with the other six coming in 1982, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, and 1988.

The former World No. 1 also won the 1974 and 1985 French Open in mixed doubles championship.