Martina Navratilova reacts to soon-to-be US President Donald Trump's "bronze" look during latest appearance with Elon Musk

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to a post about Donald Trump's appearance. The latter recently won the 2024 presidential elections, defeating Kamala Harris by 312 electoral votes.

American tennis icon Navratilova has been vocal with her opinions on the presidential elections and has also been a frequent critic of Trump. She has voiced her disapproval of Trump and said she did not want him to be voted president for a second time.

Donald Trump will start his second presidential term in January 2025. Navratilova has remained a firm critic, continuing to criticize him on social media. This week, she shared journalist Aaron Rupar's post on X (formerly Twitter). Rupar's post carried a picture of Trump with Elon Musk, along with a comment on the president's appearance. Rupar wrote,

"Trump went heavy on the bronzer today"

Reacting to this, the 18-time singles Grand Slam Champion shared the post and wrote,

"Oops"

The 2024 US presidential election took place on November 5, with Trump being elected as the nation's 47th president. He previously served as President of the USA from 2016 to 2020.

Martina Navratilova penned a note for US citizens after Trump's victory

After achieving wins in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and others, Donald Trump will be sitting in the Oval Office next year. Martina Navratilova expressed her disappointment at this, writing an alarming message for the citizens of the USA on X.

She wrote,

"Well, trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proves beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true..."

Before that, the 68-year-old opened up a few days ahead of the elections about the reason behind her not wanting Trump to win. She explained her view was connected to her early years in Czechoslovakia, in a post on X.

Navratilova wrote,

"I lived in a totalitarian authoritarian country growing up and I will not vote for that now or ever. trump is not pro women- rapist and assaulter- he is against all things trans. A big difference. I support trans people but not male bodies in women’s sex based spaces. Simple"

Martina Navratilova won 59 Grand Slam titles. She won 18 in singles competition, 31 in doubles, and 10 in mixed doubles.

