Martina Navratilova reacts to Texas Attorney General’s anti-abortion crusade against woman with terminal fetus

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her disbelief and dismay at the Texas Attorney General’s petition to prevent a Dallas woman from terminating her pregnancy.

The case involves Kate Cox, a Dallas resident who was 20 weeks pregnant with her third child when she learned that the fetus had a fatal condition. Cox has been hospitalized four times in the past month due to complications such as severe cramping and fluid loss.

However, Texas law prohibits abortions after 20 weeks, unless the mother’s life is in imminent danger or the fetus has a severe abnormality that is incompatible with life.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch opponent of abortion, filed a petition on Friday, December 8, to intervene in Cox’s case and stop her from getting an abortion. Paxton argued that Cox’s condition does not meet the legal criteria of an exception and that the state has a compelling interest in protecting the life of the unborn child.

Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a vocal advocate for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and animal rights, shared a clip of a CNN interview with Lindy Li, a political strategist, who spoke in support of Cox and condemned Paxton’s actions.

Li said that denying Cox an abortion would destroy her dreams of completing her family and that Paxton and his fellow Republicans were operating in a "logic-free zone" and pretending to uphold family values. Li also asked why Paxton was threatening to punish a pregnant woman, who simply wants to be a mother, and her doctors, with a $100,000 fine and a first-degree felony.

Martina Navratilova reacted to the clip with a series of woman-shrugging emojis, implying that she had no words to describe the absurdity and injustice of Paxton’s petition.

"🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️"

"Truth doesn't work, I speak my mind way too much" - Martina Navratilova rejects the idea of career in politics in the future

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently quashed any rumors of a future political career, playfully admitting that her unfiltered honesty might not be a winning quality in the political arena.

During a recent podcast interview, Navratilova was questioned about her potential political aspirations, fueled by her frequent outspokenness on social media. However, the American legend quickly shut down the possibility, claiming that while such traits might be accepted in men, they wouldn't be tolerated in a woman running for office.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion hinted that her younger self might have considered a political career, but her age and energy levels wouldn't allow it now.

"I’ve been asked many times. But I think truth doesn’t work in politics, I speak my mind way too much. I think maybe as a guy you can get away with it but as a woman, I just don’t know, but I think I am too old for that. 20 years ago, if I was 20 years younger I would run. But I don’t have the energy for it now, and the skin. Really it’s just too nasty," Navratilova said on the 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast.

Martina Navratilova is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, her career boasts a staggering total of 59 Grand Slams - the most in the Open Era. This includes 18 singles titles, 31 doubles titles, and 10 mixed doubles titles. She holds the Open Era record for most titles won by a player, with an astonishing 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles to her name.