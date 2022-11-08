Martina Navratilova reacts to WTA praising her, Chris Evert and Rosie Casal's combined title record

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova reacted to the WTA's social media post on the success of Chris Evert, herself, and Rosie Casals.

The WTA posted a short video of the trio enjoying the WTA Finals doubles final between Katerina Siniakova, Barbora Krejcikova and Veronika Kudermetova, Elise Mertens. The post raved about the legendary trio and touched upon the amount of success they have had in their playing careers.

"Start counting the number of titles between this trio. We'll wait," the tweet read.

Navratilova retweeted the post with a short caption.

"Ha!:)," she stated.

The trio dominated the women's circuit in their professional playing days. Martina Navratilova has won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles, across singles and doubles, Chris Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and Rosie Casals won 12 Grand Slam titles.

"I always felt that responsibility as a role model, didn't do anything I was embarrassed about on the court" - Martina Navratilova

Tennis ace Martina Navratilova won several accolades in her playing days. With a total of 18 Grand Slam singles titles and 31 Major doubles titles, she is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. The Czech-American also held the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings for 332 weeks in singles and 237 in doubles, the only player in the history of the game to hold the top spot in both categories for more than 200 weeks each.

Post her retirement, Navratilova has made herself a strong presence on social media. She has been a champion of speaking out on social and political issues, never mincing her words while doing so.

Speaking in a recent interview with Julie Bindel, Navratilova said that she always felt responsible as a role model. She added that, in the process, she always thought about kids first.

"I always felt that responsibility as a role model. I always thought about the kids first," Martina Navratilova said in a video posted on Julie Bindel's YouTube page.

She added that when she came out as a lesbian, she had to be extra careful because everything she'd do on the court would reflect on the LGBT community.

"When I came out, it was also a reflection on the LGBT community. Certainly for women and lesbians more than anybody else. So I always felt that responsibility, but I always felt it, to begin with, to the kids," the 66-year-old added.

Martina Navratilova also said that she never threw her racquet angrily on the court because she always took her role model status seriously.

"I didn't throw my racquet on the court, I didn't do anything I was embarrassed about on the court, because of athletes supposed to be role models, and I took that role seriously...I didn't really do anything that was really really bad," Navratilova further said.

