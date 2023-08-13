Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza lavished praise on Martina Navratilova in a recent interview, saying that the 18-time singles Grand Slam champion was "so real" and that she told exactly what was on her mind without hiding anything.

Mirza retired from professional tennis earlier this year, ending with three women's Grand Slam titles and three in mixed doubles. Speaking to scroll.in in an exclusive, the former doubles World No. 1 touched on important aspects of her career, including her relationship with Navratilova.

The 36-year-old had nothing but respect for the American legend, recalling their interactions in the past and marveling at how Martina Navratilova was someone who really told what she felt, be it in person or during commentary.

“I’ve had the opportunity to interact with [Martina Navratilova] for many years now. I remember, winning in Singapore, twice [WTA Finals in 2014 and 2015], the trophy that is given is presented by her because it is named after her. She’s so real, that’s what makes her who she really is. She really tells you what she feels, whether it’s in person or in commentary," Mirza said.

Mirza also spoke about her post-retirement life, pointing out that it was a nice change of pace for her to have a routine that changes every day after years of doing the same thing over and over as a tennis pro.

“I still have a routine, but it’s just that the routine changes everyday. Now, I got to the gym at 5 pm, but before I go, I have a few things I have to do. Like, today, I have to take my son to the [toy store] and then I have to take him to soccer class. The priorities have changed. That’s when I realised I wanted to retire,” Sania Mirza said.

Martina Navratilova predicted Sania Mirza to break into the top 100 of the WTA singles rankings while the Indian was still a teenager

In an interview back in 2005, Martina Navratilova had pegged a then 19-year-old Sania Mirza to become a top 100 player in singles one day, a prediction the Indian blew out of the water. Mirza managed to climb as high as World No. 27 in 2007, just two years after the 18-time Grand Slam champion's comments.

Navratilova had urged Mirza to put questions about her physique out of her mind and simply be more clever on the court, an advice the Indian took to heart. The 36-year-old won one WTA singles title before hanging up her racquet (at the 2005 Hyderabad Open), along with 43 in women's doubles.

"Physique is bullshit ... pardon my French but Justine Henin-Hardenne is just 5 ft 6 in. You don't have to be a monster to be No. 1. Roger Federer is not a big guy. One who can be a threat at the net as well as play from the baseline, that is the player who will be No. 1, the champion of 2005 or 2010," Martina Navratilova said.

"If you are bigger, it helps but there is place for a smaller player who is clever and fast, who can use the court. I don't think physique is the problem in India, it is more cultural. Girls are not encouraged to be as active as boys, women don't have as many opportunities. It is tricky but you can overcome it. Look at Sania, she'll be in the top 100, for sure," she added.