"Won't happen again" - Martina Navratilova recalls her historic 1987 US Open triple crown, believes the feat won't be repeated in the future

Martina Navratilova believes that the triple crown she won at the 1987 US Open is a feat no player will likely repeat in the future.

A triple crown in tennis is achieved when a player wins the title in all three disciplines (singles, doubles, and mixed doubles) at a Grand Slam. Navratilova achieved this on American soil in 1987.

At the New York Major that year, she beat Steffi Graf 7-6, 6-1 in the final to win her fourth and final singles title at the hardcourt Grand Slam. She then partnered with Pam Shriver to beat Liz Smylie and Kathy Jordan 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 and claim the women's doubles title.

Later, in the mixed doubles, she teamed up with Emilio Sanchez and beat the American pair of Betsy Nagelsen and Paul Annacone 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 to take home the crown. This saw Navratilova clinch the triple crown at the US Open that year, with no other player matching her feat at the tournament since.

A fan recalled this achievement by the former World No. 1 on social media, stating that it was one of their favorite moments and that no one would even replicate it. In reply, Navratilova thanked the fan for the kind words and agreed with the statement.

"On a good note, you winning the Triple at the 1987 US Open at age 30 was one of my favorite US Open moments of yours. An incredible achievement that I doubt anyone will accomplish in the future at any of the grand slams," a fan said.

"Thanks:), and yeah, that won’t happen again," Navratilova replied.

"I almost get PTSD when I come to New York" - Martina Navratilova on her struggles with cancer

Martina Navratilova is an 18-time Grand Slam champion.

Martina Navratilova has had a brush with cancer twice in the recent past. 13 years after radiation treatment allowed her to make a full recovery from breast and throat cancer, she was diagnosed with the same again earlier this year.

The 66-year-old underwent treatment in New York and in June announced that she was cancer-free once again.

In a recent interview, she stated that any visit to the American city, which plays host to the US Open, gives her PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder), a mental health condition that's triggered by a person experiencing a terrifying event.

"Physically, it’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through. I almost get PTSD when I come to New York (because) several weeks of treatment were here," she told the TODAY show.

Navratilova also spoke about how Chris Evert's unwavering support during this period helped her a lot.