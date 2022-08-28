“This shows just how ridiculous and sideways things are going in our LGBT community” – Martina Navratilova revolts against the disregard for the lesbian community

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her agitation towards an apparent erasing of the word “Lesbians” in the LGBT community.

Navratilova took to her social media to share a video where a police officer can be seen seemingly hesitating to identify a group of protesting women as lesbians when he was specifically apprised of their identity.

“We are lesbians,” declared one woman. "Whatever you are, at the moment, is causing confrontation” said the officer.

Navratilova was agonized by this remark and was stern about the implications of his phrasing. She gave a strongly worded response to it.

“This shows just how ridiculous and sideways things are going in our LGBT community. Erasing the L…Wow…misogyny is alive and well,” she said.

The group of women are believed to be an activist group from the United Kingdom by the name “GetTheLOut”. Their aim is to create awareness that they are “Lesbians” rather than “Queer”.

Martina Navratilova was, however, bombarded with people claiming that the video was taken out of context and that the women in concern were in fact disrupting an LGBTQ+ event by discriminating against the transgender community.

“Their sexual orientation is irrelevant to why they were moved on. They were disrupting an event. If the L really was being removed, every single lesbian there would have been asked to leave. A handful of bigots doesn't equal lesbian erasure,” one person observed.

Dylan שמואל Hayden 🏳️‍⚧️ @DSpidermanH @Martina Their sexual orientation is irrelevant to why they were moved on. They were disrupting an event. If the L really was being removed, every single lesbian there would have been asked to leave. A handful of bigots doesn't equal lesbian erasure.

Another individual called out the group for being transphobic and suggested that the right action was being taken.

“Anybody who is transphobic should not be welcome at Pride, including transphobic lesbians.”

Diaphanta @diaphanta @Martina Anybody who is transphobic should not be welcome at Pride, including transphobic lesbians.

Yet another follower clarified the details of what happened.

“You RT’d a video that was either reckless in not knowing context or intentionally misleading. The group was intentionally there to disrupt parade. Lesbians were not being removed. Anti-trans protestors were. But we see your posts every single day, so we understand your agenda.”

Tennis_Pusher @Tennis_Pusher @Martina You RT'd a video that was either reckless in not knowing context or intentionally misleading. The group was intentionally there to disrupt parade. Lesbians were not being removed. Anti-trans protestors were. But we see your posts every single day, so we understand your agenda.

Martina Navratilova recently supported Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina in coming out as a lesbian

Martina Navratilova has long been known to support and encourage lesbians to be comfortable with their identity.

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina recently opened up about her sexuality and the American legend was all for it. She shared a picture of Kasatkina proudly posing with her partner at the trophy ceremony of the Citi Open.

Martina Navratilova came out as gay in 1981, during her peak years on the tour. She has since used her eminence to fight homophobic ideas and laws and advocate for gay rights.

