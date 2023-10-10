Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova showered her with praise and admiration.

Navratilova recently picked up the racket once again when she took to the court to play an exhibition match at the YONEX Tennis Festival in Tokyo, Japan. She partnered with wheelchair star Kaito Oda and took on Japanese duo Kimiko Date-Krumm and Shingo Kunieda in a doubles match.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion almost turned back the clock as her exquisite touch at the net entertained the packed stands inside the Ariake Coliseum.

The 66-year-old's wife Lemigova recently took to social media to look back on the event and praised her for being a beacon of hope and inspiration.

"Standing beside Martina and supporting her, both on and off the court, I'm reminded of Yonex Tennis Festival theme of 2023, 'Beyond what I see, and it hits home in the most profound way. We've faced battles that seemed insurmountable. But through those trials, we've learned that in life, and the same way as in tennis, you never give up on your dreams," she said in a post on Instagram.

"My wife's unwavering determination, her spirit, and her willpower inspire me every day. She's shown me that the darkest storms can be weathered, that dreams can be chased even when the odds are stacked against you." she added.

Lemigova, one of the stars of the reality television series The Real Housewives of Miami, further stated that the Yonex Tennis Festival gave her and Navratilova a profound lesson in resilience.

"As we take part in the Yonex Tennis Festival, we carry with us not just rackets and skills but a profound lesson in resilience. We can achieve greatness when we dare to dream and never back down from a challenge," she continued.

"So, to everyone out there facing their own battles, remember that you're stronger than you think. Keep chasing your dreams, no matter how distant they may seem. With courage, determination, and the right support, you can go beyond what you see and achieve the extraordinary," she concluded.

Martina Navratilova: "I think women's tennis today is truly international"

Martina Navratilova took part in the 2023 YONEX Tennis Festival in Tokyo, Japan.

On the sidelines of the 2023 YONEX Tennis Festival in Tokyo, Japan, Martina Navratilova spoke about the state of women's tennis right now. She stated that women's tennis has gained global traction, which can be seen by the varying styles and personalities of the players.

"I think women's tennis today is truly international, and that in itself is wonderful. Now that it has become global, I think the styles and personalities of the players are reflected properly.10 years ago. I feel that there are more playing styles and variations among players than there were 15 years ago," she said.