Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, offered an adorable glimpse into her Monday at the farm. The couple, known for their love of animals, care for a variety of creatures, including goats, cows, and donkeys.

Taking to Instagram, Lemigova shared a snap showing two white goats peering through a wooden fence on her farm. One of the goats gazed directly at the camera with a distinctive white beard. The Instagram story included the caption:

"Monday at the farm"

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @julialemigova)

Lemigova regularly shares adorable snaps of her farm and animals. They have several cows, goats, and donkeys as seen on The Real Housewives of Miami star's Instagram posts. The couple also has multiple pet dogs.

Trending

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova recently became parents to two adopted sons

Martina Navratilova (L) and Julia Lemigova at Wimbledon 2024. (Image: Getty)

Julia Lemigova, a former model, gained international recognition as the second runner-up at the 1991 Miss Universe pageant, where she represented the Soviet Union. After being crowned Miss USSR, she settled in Paris and ventured into the wellness industry.

Lemigova met tennis legend Martina Navratilova in 2000 at a Parisian gay bar and reconnected romantically eight years later. Their bond deepened, leading to Navratilova's public proposal at the 2014 US Open. The couple married in December of that year.

Lemigova is a mother to two daughters, Victoria and Emma, from her previous relationship. In a significant milestone for their family, she and Navratilova adopted two sons in August 2024, marking a new chapter in their lives. The 18-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement, according to her agent:

"We are over the moon, recognizing the challenges and the rewards for everybody."

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lemigova admitted to being sleep-deprived but happy taking care of their sons.

"I'm sleep-deprived but so happy. It's becoming a reality because it's only been three months, but it's been a very intense, loving, incredible, three months," she said.

"When we got married, [Navratilova] promised me, one of her vows was she would get off social media a little bit because she's constantly on Twitter [now X] and that it took her how many years of marriage to actually be less on social media because of the boys because now she has no time," she added.

Lemigova also shared that Martina Navratilova is fully embracing her new role and enjoying life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback