Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova gushes over American legend & Chris Evert as close friends reconnect in Florida gala

Julia Lemigova, the wife of Martina Navratilova, expressed her admiration for her wife and Chris Evert. Navratilova and Evert enjoyed an intense tennis rivalry in the 1970s and 1980s, when they dominated the Major championships.

Both Navratilova and Evert were invited to deliver the The Jocelyn and Robin Martin Memorial Lecture at the Walter S. Gubelmann Auditorium in Palm beach, Florida, and former's wife was on hand to record the event, which was titled: "Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, "Tennis, Friendship and Rivalry"."

Lemigova took to Instagram to post two stories: one featured the couple's adorable dog, Lulu, who was sitting obediently by Navratilova's feet, captioned:

"Wait for it..here comes Lulu."

Julia Lemigova Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/julialemigova/3565934186424101398/?hl=en)

The other depicted Navratilova and Evert on stage discussing their respective careers in front of an audience. Lemigova's caption for this story could not disguise her respect and admiration for both tennis greats. She posted:

"Admiring Martina and Chris."

Julia Lemigove Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/julialemigova/3565933382308766195/?hl=en)

Lemigova and Evert are very close friends. Lemigova regularly posts content about the American superstar and is often seen at events that feature her wife.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova's rivalry spanned 20 years and they shared several tennis records

Chris Evert matched Navratilova's 18 Majors across her 17-year career. Her career win percentage in singles matches was an astonishing 89.97% (1309 wins, 146 losses), which remains the second highest in the Open Era. She reached 34 Major finals, which is also a record, and won 157 WTA singles titles and 32 doubles titles overall.

Navratilova was also a record breaker - she was World No. 1 for 332 weeks, the second-most in history; she won 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles, both Open Era records and won an astonishing 59 Major titles across all three disciplines - singles, doubles, mixed-doubles.

The pair fought 80 matches between 1973 and 1988, of which 60 were finals, with Navratilova leading the overall head-to-head 43–37 and 36–24 in finals. The rivalry remains the most prolific in tennis history, in the Open Era or otherwise. Fierce competitors in their time, the two tennis legends are now good friends and are often seen together on the lecture circuit.

Navratilova and Julia Lemigrova, a former model and current 'The Real Housewives of Miami' star, met in 2000, and Navratilova proposed to the Miss USSR 1990 winner at the 2014 US Open. They got married on December 15th, 2014 (Brooke Shields was their maid of honor), and adopted two sons in August 2024.

