Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, invalidated rumors of cheating on the 18-time Grand Slam Champion with Sandra Yawn of the TV show Below Deck. The Czech-American and her wife, Lemigova, have been together since 2008 and got married in 2014.

The couple has been regulars on the reality TV show, Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), since their appearance as the first openly LGBTQ couple in 2021. However, the controversy around Lemigova cheating on Navratilova arose when another RHOM personality, Adriana De Moura, leaked one of her conversations online that indicated something similar.

However, a report by OK! magazine debunked the rumor with a source from an insider saying:

“Julia and Martina have been good friends with Sandy and her wife, Leah Shafer, for years. There is absolutely no truth to any rumor that Julia would be trying to hook up with Captain Sandy...Everyone knows it’s ridiculous and a total lie.”

Lemigova also confirmed the falseness of the rumor by resharing a post by Shafer on Instagram. They also confirmed the reports of both couples sharing a very strong friendship with each other.

Screenshot via stories @julialemigova on Instagram dated August 6, 2025.

Martina Navratilova had a meet-cute moment with Lemigova in the 2008 French Open, even though they had known each other for a very long time.

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova on navigating life as a same sex couple

Martina Navratilova with wife Julia Lemigova at an event - Image Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, opened up on navigating their life as a same sex couple in a recent interview with the Daily Mail in April. The former Russian model explained how the journey has not really been easy, but gave some adorable insights into how they managed to stick together through these.

She recalled the conversation she had with her daughter when she came to know about Navratilova. The 53-year-old explained how the conversation went maturely, and they went on to overcome more challenges like their language barriers.

"She asked, 'who is Martina?' I said: 'Martina is someone I love.' Her eyes went all wide," continued Lemigova, "I said: 'I can't imagine living without her.' Then we had a conversation about whether they liked Martina being around and my daughter said: 'I want her to live with us, too.'"

Lemigova has two daughters, Victoria and Emma, from previous relationships. However, she and Navratilova adopted two sons and announced their adoption in August 2024.

