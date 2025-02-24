Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova shares sweet glimpse into her life on their Florida farm

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigrova, has shared images of the couple's idyllic Florida farm. The Real Housewives of Miami star revealed in early 2024 on Season 5, Episode 2 of the show that she and Navratilova had purchased a new farm in County Broward, Florida. She said the sprawling property is a fully working farm.

At the same time, Lemigova admitted that Navratilova was less interested in rural life than she was, and spent most of her time at their nearby waterfront Miami home. Navratilova remains a prominent tennis personality, working as a pundit and commentator for the BBC and TNT Sports, and she's also a WTA ambassador.

Lemigova seems perfectly at home on the farm. She took to Instagram to post to her near-100,000 followers an image of her embracing one of the goats under her care, with the heartwarming message inlaid:

"Happy Monday."

Lemigova describes the farm as more than just a hobby to her. When she's not modeling or acting the farm is a place of refuge for her, even if Navratilova doesn't share her enthusiasm:

“My farm is not just my hobby. It’s a working farm because I do sell eggs and avocados and guavas and whatever is in season. I’m happy here. Martina complains about me leaving in the morning and coming back after the sun goes down. She has mixed feelings about the farm. Farming is not really her thing. So Martina and I are kind of doing things separately.”

Lemigova, who was Miss USSR in 1990, moved from high fashion and into reality TV in 2021 when she joined the cast of Real Housewives. She was the first housewife to be married to a woman. Navratilova and Lemigova married in December 2014 and adopted two boys in August 2024.

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova have different interests, but have been married for over ten years

Celebrity Sightings At Wimbledon 2024 - Day 13 - Source: Getty

Julia Lemigova often posts scenes of her with her goats, cows, and dogs. She owns an Alsatian called Zorro, who frequently features. She has also suggested the farm has some exotic animals, and she is dedicated to animal welfare and the upkeep of the property.

Meanwhile, Navratilova stays busy with her numerous responsibilities. She regularly engages with her 455,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter) with her views on tennis and social issues. As a tennis player, her achievements were unsurpassed: she was World No. 1 for 332 weeks, winning 167 singles titles. She also achieved 59 Major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

