Martina Navratilova recently praised American singer-songwriter Nicole Scherzinger's performance in the new West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical.

Scherzinger, who once dated former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov, is best known for her role as the lead vocalist of the pop group The Pussycat Dolls. She has received rave reviews for her performance as Norma Desmond in the West End revival of Sunset Boulevard. The musical is based on the classic 1950 film by Billy Wilder.

Scherzinger is no stranger to musical theatre, having made her West End debut in 2014 as Grizabella in 'Cats', another Lloyd Webber musical. She also starred in the 2017 remake of 'Dirty Dancing' as Penny Johnson and voiced Sina in the 2016 Disney animated film 'Moana'.

Scherzinger’s performance as Norma Desmond has been praised by critics and audiences alike. She has also received support from her fellow celebrities, including Navratilova, who shared a New York Times article about the show on X (formerly Twitter).

"Go Nicole!!!" Navratilova wrote.

Sunset Boulevard is one of the most acclaimed and popular musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer behind hits such as The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Evita.

Martina Navratilova slams critics of Jada Pinkett Smith’s breakup with husband Will Smith

Martina Navratilova at the WTA's "Her Health Advantage" event

Martina Navratilova recently weighed in on the separation of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith. The 18-time Grand Slam champion defended the actress, highlighting the common tendency of people to intrude into others' personal affairs without a complete understanding of the situation.

During the 2022 Oscars, a joke made by comedian Chris Rock about Jada's alopecia condition led to an unexpected reaction from her husband, Will Smith, who slapped Rock on live television.

Fast forward a year and a half, Jada Pinkett disclosed that she initially thought the incident was a setup. She also unveiled that she and Smith have been living separately since 2016.

This sparked a lot of online reactions, some of them negative. Navratilova defended Jada Pinkett against a video that slammed the actress.

"Why the eff is this guy talking about Jada I have no idea… so many people sticking their noses into people’s lives when they have no idea what actually went on," she wrote on X.