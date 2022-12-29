Martina Navratilova shuts down 'p***k' Andrew Tate after his recent tweet 

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has blasted former kickboxer and British media personality, Andrew Tate, over his latest tweet.

The Brit had tweeted a picture of himself alongside his Bugatti and tagged young environmentalist Greta Thunberg regarding his carbon footprint in the world. Tate asked the Swede to send her address so that he could mail her his complete car collection list.

Thunberg sharply put Tate down on social media and received support from many people online, including Navratilova, who had some choice words for Tate.

"Hello, loser! Once a p***k…etc," tweeted Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Andrew Tate @Cobratate



I have 33 cars.



My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.



My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.



This is just the start.



Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars.My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.This is just the start.Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.This is just the start.Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. https://t.co/ehhOBDQyYU Once a prick…etc twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… Once a prick…etc twitter.com/Cobratate/stat…

The American often uses her social media platforms to give her sharp takes on trending topics from various fields including politics, sports, and gender equality.

Martina Navratilova picks Ons Jabeur to 'disrupt' Iga Swiatek's dominance

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, Iga Swiatek of Poland, and Martina Navratilova pose for a picture at the 2022 US Open.

In a recent interview with WTA, Martina Navratilova revealed that it would be difficult for other players to disrupt Iga Swiatek's reign at the helm of the sport. However, she picked World No. 2 Ons Jabeur as her best bet to challenge the Pole in the 2023 season and make more headway.

"She reached the final at both Wimbledon and the US Open," Navratilova said on Jabeur. "With so many people looking up to her, this takes a lot of effort to handle that pressure. She has good energy and the variety to frustrate her opponents. But now she needs to take that next step and come up big during the most pressure moments. If she can do that, Jabeur is someone who has the overall game and mindset to disrupt Swiatek’s dominance."

Speaking about Swiatek, the American accepted that Pole's consistency makes her the favorite to remain the best player on the tour for the second year in a row.

"I do, I do. I don’t see anybody knocking her off - because she’s so consistent, said Navratilova. "She wins majors - and she’s consistent. Usually, it’s one or the other. She’s got them both going on at the same time. I think to see if she’s making any changes, adding to her game again. This past year, she made more forays to the net, and it made a big difference."

Swiatek will start her 2023 campaign at the United Cup and is gearing up to represent Poland at the event. Meanwhile, Jabeur recently competed at the Mubadala Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes