Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump after US President's reported intelligence briefing attendance stats emerge

Martina Navratilova took a dig at President Donald Trump's ignorance in attending daily intelligence briefings on Saturday as reported stats emerged for the same. This indicated a huge drop in frequency from his first term of presidency, where he met with the intel officials at least twice every week.

Navratilova, who has been a changemaker during her time in professional tennis and has been continuing to do so, didn't hesitate to call out the 78-year-old president for his reported activities like intelligence briefings.

The 18-time Grand Slam Singles title winner took to X (formerly Twitter) to pick on President Trump, highlighting other things that he tends to give higher importance to than keeping international affairs in check through a post on Saturday. She shared a report by news outlet The Politico, which provided an extensive analysis of Trump's public schedule. She wrote:

"Working so hard, though!!! At his golf and finding new ways of cheating at it."

The report also shed light on how many intelligence officials and senators have spoken up on the problems that this ignorance might entail. However, Trump's administrative officers assured that even though he might not attend public briefings, all the information is still relayed regularly to him.

Martina Navratilova, on the other hand, is known for regularly speaking up against the 47th President of the United States; however, she had also sided with him once on his opinions involving transgender athletes in women's sports.

Martina Navratilova against the involvement of trans athletes in women's sports

Martina Navratilova in a press conference - Source: Getty

A highly influential LGBTQ+ icon in the sports world, Martina Navratilova, is vehemently against the involvement of transgender athletes in women's sports. During one of her interviews on The Telegraph's Daily T Podcast that aired in April of this year, she said:

“I disagree with [Donald] Trump on everything but this issue and for that I'm called a Trumper, a MAGA supporter, right-winger, Nazi, homophobe, transphobe, you name it — bigot. I've been called that." (7:50 onwards)

She further elaborated on the reason behind making the statement.

“The Democrats are still doubling down, they're still not changing their mind. But Trump is right on this. There should be no males in women's sports, period - pun kind of intended. Because it's obviously not fair," she added.

There, she also spoke on playing alongside Renée Richards, who had transitioned from male to female in the 1970s; however also added how the latter, too, agrees with her view now.

