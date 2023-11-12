Martina Navratilova recently mocked former US President Donald Trump for making a blunder during his campaign speech in New Hampshire by confusing his predecessor Barack Obama with his successor Joe Biden.

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, was praising the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his anti-immigration policies.

The 77-year-old claimed that Orban had called for Obama’s resignation and his replacement by Trump, apparently forgetting that Biden is the current president.

"They were interviewing him two weeks ago and they said, 'What would you advise President Obama? The whole world seems to be exploding and imploding.' And he said, 'It's very simple. He should immediately resign and they should replace him with President Trump, who kept the world safe,'" Trump said during his campaign speech.

Navratilova, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, shared a video clip of Trump’s goof-up on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, November 12.

"Wow. Anyone on the right wanting to talk about Biden’s state of mind just needs to listen to this. And S**U…." Martina Navratilova wrote.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Biden’s mental acuity and fitness for office, calling him "sleepy Joe", "crooked Joe", and "cognitively impaired".

Martina Navratilova blasts Donald Trump for claiming he won all 50 states in the 2020 US Presidential election

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently showed clear displeasure towards Donald Trump's assertion of a sweeping victory in the 2020 US presidential election.

With the 2024 US presidential race approaching, Trump has reiterated his stance that he was the rightful winner of the last election. He made this claim at a state Republican Party gathering in Kissimmee, Florida, stating that he secured victories in all 50 states in the 2020 election and boasted about his numbers in the popular vote.

"We won, last time, in 50 states. Think about it, 50 states, we won every state. We then did great in the election, we got 12 million more votes or so, 12 million more votes than we got the first time," he said.

It is crucial to acknowledge that in the 2020 election, President Joe Biden not only won the popular vote by more than seven million votes but also triumphed in the electoral college with a score of 306-232.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to ridicule Trump’s baseless claims.

"Omg. His brain is toast…," Martina Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).