Martina Navratilova slams inclusion of five transgender players in women's Pro Disc Golf Championships

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has once again stepped into the debate surrounding transgender athletes' inclusion in women’s sports. This came after five transgender players participated in the women's Pro Disc Golf Championships and took home $5,000 in prize money last week, according to Reduxx. The said event was held in the US from June 19 to 22.

The same report also claimed that transgender woman named James “Nova” Politte, who came first in the Women’s 55+ Pro division and was awarded a $2,050 prize, monitored the ins and outs of players in the competition. This was because of a lack of acceptance for trans athletes within the competition.

Navratilova didn’t hold back, and wrote:

“Speaking of entitled men…”

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion has long argued against the inclusion of transgender athletes in female-only sports, citing biological advantage.

Martina Navratilova shares why transgender athletes should be denied participation, citing a medical study

After WTA allowed participation of transgender athletes under certain conditions, Martina Navratilova didn't take the time to put her thoughts across with a factual basis, suggesting why it was still unfair to women.

As per WTA's amended policy regarding participation, only those transgender players will be allowed to participate who sign a declaration stating their testosterone levels will be below specific limits for two years.

Despite this declaration, Navratilova believed that it was a mistake to allow them to compete.

“I think it’s a mistake,” she told BBC. “There have been studies showing that after 15 years of hormone therapy, male bodies still have a 20% advantage over female bodies. That's a huge difference in sports. You can't compete with that. It's a huge advantage.

“Male bodies have to play in men's sports. They have to play in the right category, which is men's, it's that simple. But including male bodies in women's tournaments means a woman is left out of the tournament so a man can play.”

Navratilova pointed to a study from Brazil involving non-athletes, which suggested that male physiology retains a measurable physical edge well after hormone treatment.

Martina Navratilova further aligned herself with the British Supreme Court ruling in April, which stated that biological sex should be considered while recognizing someone as a woman under the Equality Act. The debate continues as sports bodies around the world continue to navigate this territory in hopes of not hurting anyone's sentiments in the process.

