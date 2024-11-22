Martina Navratilova slams President Donald Trump's Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova retired from the sport nearly two decades ago, but she has continued to use her platform to express her thoughts on various matters. Most recently, the American expressed her dissatisfaction with Donald Trump’s Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi.

Throughout the recently concluded US presidential elections, Navratilova has been vocal about her political opinions. She repeatedly showed solidarity for the Democratic party and was quick to express her displeasure at President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Most recently, Martina Navratilova criticized Republican Pam Bondi, as the 59-year-old was nominated for Attorney General after Matt Gaetz's withdrawal.

Regarding Bondi’s nomination, an X user wrote,

“Pam Bondi is a Celebrity Apprentice meets the Hunger Games pick for AG. Don’t be fooled.”

Trending

To this, the former World No.1 responded,

“Not her. Bondi is nasty AF- we have seen enough of her bullshit here in Florida!!! Appealed against SSM 3 times- she who believed in heterosexual marriage so much she got married 3 times! And divorced 3 times… as of last count…”

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova criticizes Pam Bondi after the latter accused Joe Biden of nepotism

Navratilova's criticism of Pam Bondi (Image Source: Getty)

This isn't the first time Martina Navratilova has openly criticized Pam Bondi. During the 2020 presidential elections, the latter accused Joe Biden of nepotism in her Republican National Committee address, saying,

"Our party's theme tonight is America, the land of opportunity. But for Joe Biden, it's been the land of opportunism, not opportunity. As a career prosecutor and former attorney general of Florida, I fought corruption and I know what it looks like, whether it's done by people wearing pinstripe suits or orange jumpsuits. At the Democrats' convention, we were told to look at Joe Biden as the model of integrity. You look at his 47-year career in politics, the people who benefited are his family members not the American people.”

To this, Martina Navratilova responded by referencing when Bondi dropped Florida's probe into Trump University weeks after Trump donated $25,000 to her re-election campaign. The tennis star wrote on X:

“So now Pam Bondi is talking about supposed nepotism- care to look at trump and his whole family and buddies? Nevermind the fact Bondi gave up on a case against trump after he gave her some $. Also married 3 times while railing against same sex marriage… #onlythebestpeople.”

Expand Tweet

During her career, Martina Navratilova was one of the most dominant women's singles players that the sport had ever seen. She won a total of 59 major titles in her years on the court and spent 332 weeks as the World No.1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback