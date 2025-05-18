Martina Navratilova sounds the alarm on Donald Trump's cognitive health after his incoherent answer about assassination attempt

Martina Navratilova delivered a damning reaction to Donald Trump recently speaking up about the assassination attempt on him in July 2024. Navratilova's reaction stemmed from the US President talking about the investigation into the incident rather incoherently.

On Saturday, May 17, Fox News released a video of its interview of Trump in the aftermath of his recent visit to the Middle East. The 16-minute interview, conducted by journalist Bret Baier, revolved around the the assassination attempts that have been carried out on Trump over the years.

When asked about the investigations into the July 2024 attempt that took place near Butler, Pennsylvania during a Republican campaign rally, the US President answered in a stop-and-start manner:

"I'm relying on my people to tell me what it is. You know, we have deep-seated craziness in this country, and I'm relying on my people and so far, they... and they're good, but so far, they, in this case it's Secret Service... they tell me it's fine, but it's a little hard to believe, to be honest with you, okay? It's a little bit hard to believe as I get that throbbing feeling (pointing to the ear that was shot in the July 2024 assassination attempt)."

Former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Major winner Martina Navratilova took notice of Donald Trump's words on X (formerly Twitter) and questioned the state of the US President's cognitive health.

"Throbbing feeling… sure. His brain is not well…," Navratilova wrote.

In the aftermath of last year's attempted assassination of Trump, Navratilova had questioned the controversial incident's credibility.

Martina Navratilova wrongly cited lack of "dressing" as she questioned July 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

After Trump survived the July 2024 assassination attempt on his life, conspiracy theories flooded social media. Many of them, based on an old picture of Trump without a dressing, suggested that the entire incident had been orchestrated and was nothing but a PR stunt. Martina Navratilova too, believed the same and questioned Trump on X, writing:

"Of course- this is obviously a PR stunt- the day after the shooting he had no dressing on his ear… not even a band-Aid."

However, this didn't go down well with many X users, who criticized Navratilova over voicing her opinion on the basis of misinformation. The Czech-American tennis legend also called out Trump over his refusal to reach out to the family members of the victim who passed away during the July 2024 assassination attempt.

