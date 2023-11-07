Martina Navratilova recently voiced her strong endorsement for 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling's stance on a contentious courtroom gender pronoun debate.

Navratilova, known for her advocacy for LGBT rights, has entered the court of public opinion, rallying behind Rowling’s criticism of the South Australian courts’ protocol on addressing defendants with their preferred gender pronouns.

The debate at hand cuts deep into the social fabric, challenging the balance between individual identity respect and the potential impact on victims of crime. Rowling, who has often been at the center of such disputes, argued that the policy can be traumatic for victims of sex crimes who are asked to refer to their "male" assailants with female pronouns.

The controversy started with Rowling responding to South Australia's judicial policy that now embraces defendants' preferred pronouns as a "matter of respect." Rowling has argued that asking a woman to refer to her male rapist or violent assaulter as "she" in court is a form of "state-sanctioned abuse."

The 58-year-old also pointed out that the policy of using preferred pronouns in court has already been applied in other jurisdictions, where it has led to absurd situations such as a 60-year-old woman being chided by a judge for displaying "bad grace" by not using her attacker's preferred pronouns.

On Monday, November 6, Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) to amplify Rowling’s point of view.

"As always, JK Rowling is right on the money," Navratilova wrote.

JK Rowling receives support from Martina Navratilova amid transphobia accusations

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova spoke up in support of JK Rowling, who recently came under fire for her views on transgender women.

Rowling has faced a lot of criticism on social media for her comments about the transgender community. The controversy started three years ago when the author shared an article on social media and criticized the use of the phrase "people who menstruate" instead of 'women.'

"'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?," she wrote.

Instead of apologizing, Rowling defended her views and explained her reasons for being "worried about the new trans activism," in a statement posted on her website.

Rowling recently reaffirmed her stance with a simple "no" in response to a statement calling for transgender women to be recognized as women.

"Repeat after us: Trans women are women," the statement read.

"No," Rowling wrote.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a screenshot of Rowling’s post and took a dig at the author’s "transphobic" views.

"Oh, but JK Rowling isn’t transphobic. …," the user wrote.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion defended the 58-year-old against the criticism.

"Stating a fact is not transphobic…" Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova has also expressed her backing for JK Rowling in the past. In December last year, the 67-year-old supported the author after she had faced backlash for liking a tweet by an anti-LGBTQ+ account.