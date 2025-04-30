Martina Navratilova supports $1B-worth J.K. Rowling's stance on women's spaces & alleges double standards in trans rights debate

Martina Navratilova has joined writer J.K. Rowling in her support for male-free spaces. Both Navratilova and the Harry Potter author have been outspoken advocates for women's rights, arguing that while trans men and women should be respected, they should not be considered to have altered their biological or gender origins.

Navratilova's views on gender equality are aligned with those of J.K. Rowling (worth $1bn, according to celebritynetworth.com). They are both against transgender men being allowed to use traditionally women-only spaces, such as bathrooms or changing areas, and regularly use their social media platforms to discuss the controversial issue.

J.K. Rowling first shared her view on her X. The Scottish author has an astonishing 14 million followers on the platform, and she addressed the subject of women who have suffered rape insisting on safe spaces. Rowling compared their experience to that of transgender males who have complained of violence towards them in men-only areas. She wrote:

"Funny, isn’t it, how women who’ve been raped or beaten are accused of ‘weaponising’ their trauma when they ask for male-free spaces, but trans-identified men who claim using the Gents has a higher mortality rate than armed combat are met with credulity and simpering concern."

18-time Major champion Navratilova added her own commentary, suggesting that in her view, transgender males are given priority treatment:

"Exactly right. If a woman hasn't been raped or assaulted, it's Why can't you see it from a trans point of view? And if she has been raped and speaks about it, it's How dare you weaponize your trauma!!!"

Martina Navratilova has a much smaller audience than Rowling on X. She has 454,000 followers, but her tennis fame ensures that her opinions are heard.

Martina Navratilova often speaks out her liberal ideals

2023 WTA Finals - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has a well-known voice on the political left. The tennis legend is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ and women's rights, and the 68-year-old often promotes her views on social media. She is firmly of the view that transgender males should not compete in women's sports.

Navratilova told Express.co.uk last year that her forthright opinions were not always popular, but were sincerely held. She said:

"Yes, it's been pretty rough, but I know I'm on the right side of history. I'm right on most people's opinion about women's sex-based spaces, and especially sports. They need to stay female but the politics have been kind of crazy about that."

In the 1970s and 1980s, Martina Navratilova was World No. 1 for 332 weeks. The Czech-born naturalized US citizen is believed by many to be the greatest women's tennis player of all time.

