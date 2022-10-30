Martina Navratilova takes sarcastic dig at Elon Musk amidst rise in slur words usage on Twitter

Martina Navratilova has never been one to shy away from expressing her opinion on social media. She is especially active on Twitter and recently took a cheeky dig at its new owner Elon Musk.

It was reported that since Musk's takeover, there has been a rise in usage of the N-word and an almost 500% surge in slurs. Reacting to this, Navratilova said that she was not one bit surprised.

"Ha! What a surprise… NOT!" wrote the former World No. 1.

A social media research group told The Washington Post the use of the slur increased by nearly 500%. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover sparked a surge in the use of the N-word on the social media platform.

"Everybody talks about the GOAT, but you cannot compare generations" - Martina Navratilova chimes in on GOAT debate

In an interview with WTA, Martina Navratilova mentioned that it is difficult to determine the Great Of All Time (GOAT) in tennis as it is not easy to compare players from different generations.

The GOAT debate took flight once again after Serena Williams called time on her career. However, the 66-year-old said that it is difficult to compare Williams' achievements with that of fellow all-time greats of the sport.

"Everybody talks about the GOAT, but you cannot compare generations. There are a handful of people and all-time greats that belong in there. For the maybe the last two generations, she is that. Of all time? It depends how you measure it. It’s really hard for me to say because, obviously, I’m not impartial," she said.

"But neither was I thinking Steffi Graf was the greatest when she won 22 majors. You have to look at the whole body of work. We weren’t even playing the Australian Open or even the French Open for a bunch of years. The big one for us was the year-ending championship, which I won eight times. These days, Serena’s the greatest in terms of most majors [23]," she added.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion also spoke about facing the Williams sisters in the doubles and how they would overpower their opponents during their matches.

"Oh, phenomenal. I played against them a couple of times. They just overpowered you. They just hit the ball so much harder than everybody. And were very aggressive at the net. When you combine their skill and consistency, that’s what happens. Some teams might have played better tactically, but Serena and Venus were just too strong. Like the old Green Bay Packers -- run it up the middle. You know what’s coming and you still can’t stop it," she stated.

