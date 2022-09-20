“If Alcaraz were born 50 years earlier, he would not have played the same way he plays now” – Martina Navratilova weighs in on claim that she is superior to players like Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz

Martina Navratilova weighed in on the dominance of Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz as she showed interest in a debate that claimed her to be the superior athlete.

A few tennis fans were recently involved in a discussion concerning the greatness of Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams. While fans were unable to reach the ultimate conclusion, Navratilova herself took the initiative to express her thoughts on the GOAT debate.

One fan strongly opined that the Czech-American’s career statistics were better than those of Williams. The individual compared the former players’ title records and was of the belief that holding Williams in higher regard was part of the corporate agenda.

“Martina, I'm arguing: 1) your record is clearly better than Serena's 2) corporate media touts Serena as GOAT, as part of their effort to deflect from US oligarchy & general economic oppression, by focusing all attention on social identity politics,” the fan said.

प्रोग्रामर @polyglotme @Martina @bjorn6 @jazdaigapodcast @WTA @ChrissieEvert @usopen



1) your record is clearly better than Serena's



2) corporate media touts Serena as GOAT, as part of their effort to deflect from US oligarchy & general economic oppression, by focusing all attention on social identity politics.



twitter.com/polyglotme/sta… प्रोग्रामर @polyglotme



Navratilova vs Serena:



singles slams: 18 vs 23 ( 22% less), but...

doubles slams: 31 vs 14 (121% more!)

singles titles: 167 vs 73 (128% more!!)

doubles titles: 177 vs 23 (670% more!!!) @mommyruza let me introduce you to someone named Martina Navratilova, the real GOAT:Navratilova vs Serena:singles slams: 18 vs 23 ( 22% less), but...doubles slams: 31 vs 14 (121% more!)singles titles: 167 vs 73 (128% more!!)doubles titles: 177 vs 23 (670% more!!!) @mommyruza let me introduce you to someone named Martina Navratilova, the real GOAT:Navratilova vs Serena:singles slams: 18 vs 23 ( 22% less), but...doubles slams: 31 vs 14 (121% more!)singles titles: 167 vs 73 (128% more!!)doubles titles: 177 vs 23 (670% more!!!) @Martina , I'm arguing:1) your record is clearly better than Serena's2) corporate media touts Serena as GOAT, as part of their effort to deflect from US oligarchy & general economic oppression, by focusing all attention on social identity politics. @Martina @bjorn6 @jazdaigapodcast @WTA @ChrissieEvert @usopen @Martina, I'm arguing:1) your record is clearly better than Serena's2) corporate media touts Serena as GOAT, as part of their effort to deflect from US oligarchy & general economic oppression, by focusing all attention on social identity politics.twitter.com/polyglotme/sta…

The 65-year-old was appreciative of being held in such high esteem. She, however, debated the worth of comparing two athletes from different generations. Navratilova mentioned Carlos Alcaraz as she reckoned that players from different generations played differently and thus there was no basis for comparison.

“You could be right on that, I don’t know. I think it is human nature to think what we have now is the best, period. Comparing eras is just silly IMO. If Carlos Alcaraz were born 50 years earlier, he would not have played the same way he plays now. But thank you in any case:),” she said.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @polyglotme @bjorn6 @jazdaigapodcast @WTA @ChrissieEvert @usopen You could be right on that, I don’t know. I think it is human nature to think what we have now is the best, period. Comparing eras is just silly IMO. If Alcaraz were born 50 years earlier, he would not have played the same way he plays now. But thank you in any case:) @polyglotme @bjorn6 @jazdaigapodcast @WTA @ChrissieEvert @usopen You could be right on that, I don’t know. I think it is human nature to think what we have now is the best, period. Comparing eras is just silly IMO. If Alcaraz were born 50 years earlier, he would not have played the same way he plays now. But thank you in any case:)

The Evolution of tennis – from Martina Navratilova to Serena Williams to Carlos Alcaraz

Martina Navratilova dominated the world of tennis in the 1970s and 1980s. Serena Williams, meanwhile, reigned supreme in the first two decades of the 21st century. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaras has only recently made his presence felt.

It is widely known that tennis is a sport of great evolution. From sporting equipment, to the playing surfaces and the game-style itself, a lot has changed over the decades.

Martina Navratilova started her career playing three out of the four Grand Slams on grass. Her game was thus centered around serve and volley. The style of play was otherwise craftier in that era. With the emergence of Serena Williams, the style became more aggressive. A lot of focus was given to earning quick points, owing to great serving skills and dishing out aces.

The dominance of Williams, along with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, highly influenced the game style of young players like Carlos Alcaraz, who now display outrageous stamina paired with a highly aggressive and fast paced game-style.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far