Martina Navratilova welcomes US President Joe Biden’s move to pardon marijuana offenders

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her approval of US President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of Americans who have used or possessed marijuana in the past.

Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players of all time, has been a vocal advocate for social justice and human rights throughout her career. She is also an outspoken supporter of the legalization of marijuana, which she believes has medical and recreational benefits.

Biden’s pardon, which he announced on Friday, December 22, applies to all US citizens and lawful permanent residents who have used or possessed marijuana for their personal use or have been convicted of similar federal crimes. The pardon does not apply to those who have been jailed for selling the drug or other marijuana-related offenses.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion tweeted a string of hands clapping emojis on Friday, December 22, in response to the news.

The president issued a similar pardon last year, but this year’s proclamation goes further by forgiving all instances of simple marijuana use or possession under federal law, even for those who have never been charged.

Recreational marijuana use is currently legal in 24 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, while medical marijuana is legal in 38 states (h/t USA Today).

Martina Navratilova reacts to Colorado Supreme Court disqualifying former US President Donald Trump from 2024 Presidential race

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently responded to the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to disqualify former US President Donald Trump from the state's presidential race in a historic 4-3 vote. The court's ruling was based on allegations of his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

This unprecedented ruling marks the first time in US history that a presidential candidate has been deemed unfit for office under a rarely invoked constitutional provision banning those involved in "insurrection or rebellion" (h/t Washington Post).

The Colorado court’s verdict will be implemented on January 4, 2024. Until then, Donald Trump plans to contest the ruling by taking it to the US Supreme Court.

Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the verdict.

"Holy cr*p!!!!! Now what?" Martina Navratilova wrote.

With 59 Grand Slams, Martina Navratilova holds the record for the most titles in the Open Era. She has an astounding 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles, which no other player in the Open Era can match.