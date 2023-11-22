Martina Navratilova: “Women’s sports is not the place for mediocre male athletes who compete as women”

Martina Navratilova has affirmed her stance against the participation of transgender athletes in sporting events specifically designed for women.

Navratilova has been very vocal about the alleged injustices female athletes face while competing at events where transgender players play alongside them. She has suggested on several occasions that transgender women have a physical advantage over their female counterparts in any given sport.

The Czech-American enjoyed great success on the women's and doubles tennis circuits during her career. As far as Grand Slam tournaments are concerned, she won 18 such tournaments in the singles category, 31 in the doubles, and 10 in the mixed doubles. With a total of 59 Major trophies in her cabinet, she retired as the Open Era's most decorated tennis player in the year 2006.

The 67-year-old has received stern criticism over her opinions and has been labeled as transphobic by many online. She recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reiterate her viewpoint on trans women in sports.

"Women’s sports is not the place for mediocre male athletes who compete as women. Period," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova: "They can create their own events, as the Gay Games have done every four years since 1982"

Martina Navratilova speaks during an event at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Earlier this year, Martina Navratilova suggested transgender athletes have the option to either compete against men or register themselves with the Federation of Gay Games.

"Can males who identify as women be accommodated in sports? Of course. They can play in the men’s category. The men’s category can be redefined as 'open.' Or they can create their own events, as the Gay Games have done every four years since 1982," she wrote in a column.

She referred to transgender women in sports as "male athletes" and reiterated that they have no place in female sports.

"I support any accommodations so long as male athletes do not take participation opportunities or scholarships from female athletes," she wrote.

The tennis icon added that organizing separate events for women is fundamental to keeping "male athletes" at bay.

"The female category was created to provide opportunities for women to compete fairly. It was always intended to exclude males. We need to keep excluding them. I promised to educate myself, and I have. I plan to keep advocating for fair competitions—and equal rights—for female athletes. I hope you’ll join me."