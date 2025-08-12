Martina Navratilova worried Donald Trump-led US is going the way of Nazi Germany as President twists crime stats, takes over Washington DC police

Martina Navratilova is worried the United States of America is heading the wrong way, in the direction of Nazi Germany in the 1930 and 40s under Adolf Hitler and his fascist rule, after President Donald Trump's latest action. In a bold decision, the US President has taken control of Washington DC police after claiming that crime stats have gotten worse in the capital -- a claim that has since been contested by media.

On Monday, Trump declared that his administration will take over control of the capital city in an attempt to bring down crime stats. As for why, the President said:

"It's getting worse, not getting better. It's getting worse.”

Almost immediately, major news networks across the country did a fact-check on his claims, wherein it was discovered that violent crime in Washington DC has actually been coming down since the pandemic. According to reports from the Department of Justice, it has been noted that violent crimes have reduced 35% since 2023 and down 26% compared to last year.

MSNBC, in fact, did a live fact-check of Trump's speech, putting out the real numbers in a graphic right next to him. Alarmed at the glaring contradiction, Navratilova took to X and responded to a fan asking if the picture seemed similar to Nazi Germany to anyone else.

"The similarities are off the charts," Navratilova wrote.

In response to Donald Trump's controversial decision, Washington mayor Muriel Bowser hit back at the President, calling his actions "unsettling" and "unprecedented."

"While this action today is unsettling and unprecedented, I can’t say that given some of the rhetoric of the past, that we’re totally surprised,” Bowser said to reporters. “I can say to D.C. residents that we will continue to operate our government in a way that makes you proud.”

She also clarified that the executive order signed by Donald Trump will mean nothing to the way the city's police force worked, emphasizing that they would still report to her first.

"Nothing about our organizational chart has changed, and nothing in the executive order would indicate otherwise. So the chief of police reports through the deputy mayor to the mayor of the District of Columbia,” she added.

"I think athletes have a duty to speak out when there is something that's not right" - Martina Navratilova

The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has made it her life's purpose to raise her voice in support of issues she cares about and standing up for causes she believes in, taking every opportunity to speak out against the government when it oversteps.

Speaking to reporters in 2002, the 18-time Grand Slam champion emphasized the importance of using her platform as a globally-recognized athlete, especially a woman and a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think athletes have a duty to speak out when there is something that's not right, when they feel that perhaps social issues are not being paid attention to. As a woman, as a lesbian, as a woman athlete, there is a whole bunch of barriers that I've had to jump over, and we shouldn't have to be jumping over them any more," Martina Navratilova said.

Navratilova continues to reside now in the US with her wife Julia Lemigova, with the pair recently adopting two children.

