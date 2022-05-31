Martina Trevisan reveals she was named after tennis great Martina Navratilova after reaching maiden Grand Slam semifinals

Martina Trevisan stormed into the semifinals of the French Open with a 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 win over Leylah Fernandez. Trevisan, who is unseeded at Roland Garros, reached a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time ever.

Over the course of the post-match press conference, the Italian was asked if her first name generated pressure and expectations.

The 28-year-old revealed that she was indeed named after Czechoslovakian tennis legend Martina Navratilova, but did not feel any pressure on account of it, adding that she liked the name.

"About the name, I don't know. My mom gave me that name, and for sure it's for Navratilova.I don't feel pressure for the name. I like also (smiling)," Trevisan said.

The World No. 59 who has not lost a set coming into the quarterfinals, stated that while she has been playing well, there is room for improvement.

"Yeah, I'm playing very well. I played a lot of matches. I think I'm playing my best of tennis, but I think could be better. Yeah, I'm very looking forward what there is in the future," Trevisan added.

"I looked around me and I was in the most important court in the world" - Martina Trevisan

Martina Trevisan will face Coco Gauff in the semifinals on Thursday

Martina Trevisan, who very nearly clinched the match in two sets, squandered a match point in the second at 5-4. The Italian stated that she tried to maintain focus on every point despite feeling nervous at match-point, adding that it was normal to be tense when playing for a Slam semifinal.

"I looked around me and I was in the most important court in the world. Even I felt a lot of tension and I was so nervous because even my arms felt it, but I was happy anyway. I accepted the situation, because, as I say, it was normal to feel the tension because I was playing for my semifinal, and I was in the match point," Trevisan said.

"So I accepted the situation and I tried to be focused on every point. That was, I think, the most important thing that I did today."

Trevisan, who will face Coco Gauff in the semifinals, was asked if her quarterfinals match was the most pressure she has faced so far and how she expected to fair in the last four.

The Italian, who did not know who she was going to face in the semifinals at the time of the press conference, revealed that she did feel the pressure and was unsure how things would play out in the future.

"For the moment, yes. But we don't know what will be in the future. But, yeah, there was a lot of tension today. But I think it's normal, because it was -- I mean, the second quarterfinal for me, but I was so close to the semifinal. So I think it's a normal to felt that emotion."

